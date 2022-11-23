She Killed It

East Bernard senior Kellen Dorotik earned all-tournament honor for her play against Bushland last week.

The East Bernard Brahmarettes didn’t win the state championship, but one of their players showed out and made the all-tournament team.

Despite only playing one game at the state tournament Brahmarette senior outside hitter Kellen Dorotik turned heads with a dominating performance against Bushland.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.