Sweat and smiles were seen across the faces of El Campo’s littlest baseball players this past week at Legacy Field.
Normally the high school birds are playing on Tuesday and Friday nights during the school year. However, for three days, it was the future of the program getting a chance to show off their speed, hitting and throwing for the El Campo coaches as part of the Ricebird summer baseball camp.
Around 70 kids took part in the Ricebird baseball camp broken into two groups. The younger campers spent time learning the basics of baseball in the early afternoon and the older baseball players got an intro to Ricebird baseball.
“I think both our youth camp and skills camp went really well,” Ricebird baseball head coach Jacob Clay said. “El Campo has a lot of young ball players. Hats off to our Little League, they do a great job in not only getting a large number of our youth to play baseball but (they) also do a great job in developing those kids into ball players.”
