The Louise Hornets had no answer for the top-ranked Falls City Beavers losing 42-0 in Ganado Friday night.
Louise (5-3, 3-1) suffered their first district loss of the season with Falls City (6-1, 3-0) running away with the game early.
The Hornets got off to a rough start with a punt blocked in the first quarter with the Beavers running it back for a score.
The Beavers on their next offensive possession connected on a long pass to go up two scores on the Hornets.
Falls City’s offense continued to stay hot scoring 28 more points in the second quarter.
Neither team scored in the second half.
Coming into the game Hornets’ sophomore quarterback Tayveon Kimble and senior running back Blayke Yeager had combined for 1,028 yards on the ground and 15 touchdowns.
The Hornets have two games remaining in the regular season. Louise next Friday will go on the road to play the Pettus War Eagles.
Their finale will be against Yorktown for a scheduled home game. The game against Yorktown will have playoff seeding implication, the winner will likely be the number two team in district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.