Our redfish bites have been off the charts last month.
We have been catching good numbers of reds in the rivers and marshes and following the schools of shad to find them. We have been using several methods to catch these fish. We have been using live shrimp under popping corks, deep driving crawfish colored crank baits and spinnerbaits with pearl/chartreuse trailers working along the drop-offs.
The average size of the reds we have been finding are perfect eating size fish in the 20-23” range. Our trout bite has been a little slower, we are catching lots of 15/16” fish but a lot of our slot fish have been tough to find.
Water temperatures in the bays are still in the high 80’s so the fish are still on the well pads and deep shell out in West Matagorda Bay.
Our tripletail bite has been really good this summer, with the lack of rain we have been seeing tripletail on structures right outside of town. We have been averaging two-three fish per trip with most of the fish coming on our deep rigs about 5-6 foot under corks.
Live shrimp or fresh dead 6-8 count shrimp have been the best baits. Flounder fishing has been improving in the mouths of drains and ditches, we have been catching some solid keepers while looking for redfish and the best bites have come on live shrimp under popping corks.
September is a great month in the area with lots of fishing options, from working the birds in east/south bay, working schools of redfish chasing shrimp down local shorelines and flounder gigging on cooler nights.
This report was provided by Captain Aaron Wollam of the Palacios Guide Service. You can connect with Captain Wollam at Palaciosguideservice.com
Campbell’s reef and the two man made rock shoals are holding trout and redfish biting on shrimp and croaker. The South Jetty is holding lots of trout on popping cork with shrimp or free-lining croaker. The surf is on fire early and late, with a monster trout close to 33 inches caught on live shrimp around 61st Pier. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.
The fishing has been good on the north shore line for redfish with live shrimp under a popping cork. Chocolate has been good for trout and redfish throwing croakers and live shrimp. Drifting the bays bastrop and Christmas Bay in the upper west bay throwing down south lures and lil John’s using 1/4 ounce jig heads. Topwater action has been good early in the morning. The pass has been good throwing mullet for flounder in the drains. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.
Redfish are good in 2-6 feet of water on live mullet and menhaden in sand pockets. Small paddle tails and gold spoons have been working well for lure fishermen. Trout are good in 2-6 feet with croaker, the earlier the better. Start in knee-deep water as the sun comes up and move to deeper water as the heat increases. Lure fishermen have been finding good success at night throwing topwaters. Drum are good in 2-6 feet of water on dead shrimp. Waders are finding good success on trout and redfish in the early morning on live bait and plastics. Report provided by Damian Hubbs, Mathis Bait Co.
Kingfish are good on ribbon fish between the jetties. Speckled trout are good with large shrimp and croakers outside of the jetties. Redfish are slow on sardines at the end of the jetties. Jack crevalle are good between Bird Island and the jetties using croaker. Report by Captain Marty Medford, Captain Marty’s Fish of a Lifetime Guide Service.
