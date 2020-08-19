The start of the season for the 2A Louise Lady Hornets has been filled with more practices than actual games.
Instead of having two scrimmages, they only had one after a school canceled on them. Their first game of the season wasn’t until Friday night when most schools were playing their second.
Despite cancellations, they pulled out a five-set road win over a 3A school in Tidehaven.
“They did really good,” coach Ashley Zezula said. “It’s hard to make that gam-like situation in practice, so it was really nice to get out here and play. Especially because (Tidehaven) has a tall blocker and hitter, we really don’t see that a lot.”
After Louise shocked Tidehaven in the first set, they came out with large runs in the following two sets. Louise came back to win one and make the other close. The fourth set was also close, but Tidehaven pulled it out. Tied 2-2, Louise finished out the game on 3-0 run, with a kill from senior Avery Lewis to pick up their first win of the season.
“We played really well in the beginning,” Lewis said. “We got a little off in the end but we came together and fought hard as a team and we ended up taking the win.”
Serves helped Louise in their first game and that’s an area the team has improved since last season, Lewis said.
The Hornets have four seniors, but they’re also counting on the help of underclassmen to contribute. Two of the spots Louise needed to fill this year were key in setter and libero. Against Tidehaven junior Savannah Morton made good sets and sophomore Kate Garrett handled defensive duties.
“There is a lot of young players this year, but I think we have a good team,” Lewis said. “We play good together and we work well.”
Zezula has also been happy with what she’s seen from her seniors. Lewis and Destinee Ortega both played big roles Friday picking up kills and defending the top of the net.
“Lewis has been up there hitting net and so has Destinee, they’ve been aggressive and I can depend on them more,” Zezula said. “(The seniors) lift up the team and the younger ones look up to them.”
Louise will test themselves against another bigger school this Friday when they go back on the road to play Van Vleck. The Lady Hornets won’t be back at home until Aug. 28 with a game against Danbury.
