Wharton County Junior College Pioneers did not have a great weekend, but sophomore infielder Jacob Wilk had a big weekend offensively on the road against Baton Rouge Community College.
While the Pioneers dropped the series to Baton Rouge 2-1, Wilk, a University of Arkansas transfer, had five hits, including a home run and four RBIs in the two games he played.
The Pioneers, facing a three-game losing streak, picked up the final game of the series. Former El Campo Ricebird and Bossier Parish Community College transfer Zach Lee had three RBIs on a single and a sacrifice as the Pioneers picked up the 4-2 win.
On the season, Wharton is 3-4, the Pioneers will play at home this Friday with Paris Junior College.
