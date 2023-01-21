Mission accomplished. The El Campo Ricebird cheerleaders wanted to make it into the top 20 at the UIL Spirit Championships and that’s exactly what happened last Friday in Fort Worth.
After not making it to the finals three years ago, the El Campo cheerleaders finished their season as the 17th best team in the state with 81.37 points.
Mabank won the championship with 92.83 points.
“We had to dial back or performance considerably to comply with the restrictions of this competition. Our girls were able to wow the judges, crowd, and El Campo fans that were in attendance,” El Campo cheer coach Terese Tompkins said. “We weren’t able to show case the tremendous talent that our Ricebird fans are accustomed to on Fridays during pep rallies and football games, but our athletes on the cheer squad represented El Campo perfectly.”
Competition against 51 different 4A DI schools, El Campo showed enough during prelims to be one of the final 20 teams to compete for the championship. The Ricebird cheerleaders were the only team from the football district to advance to the finals.
“These resilient young ladies made amazing memories, and did everything I asked of them and more. They are skilled, strong physically and mentally, and determined to be the best,” Tompkins said.
During the prelims, El Campo earned a 16th place finish in band chant with 48.6 points and 27th place in crowd leading with 68 points. Their highlight came in the fight song with 70.95, good enough for eighth in the state.
Tompkins was happy with the cheerleaders attention to detail throughout the weekend.
“Our Ricebird cheer squad showed amazing pride, sportsmanship, and maturity on and off the competition mat. While giving the best performance of the weekend, they made sure each of their teammates were safe, pumped up, and showed a multitude of pride and thankfulness,” Tompkins said. “I am so proud to be their coach, they make my job not a job, but a huge pleasure and honor. So many people were wowed and overwhelmed by their talent. I was just in awe of their smiles and perseverance.”
El Campo finished with 187.55 points in prelims, Needville had 178.7, Bay City had 160.95 and Stafford finished with 147.2.
