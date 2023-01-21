Top Cheer Team

El Campo’s cheerleaders show off their spirit during the UIL Spirit Championships this past Friday in Fort Worth. Members of the El Campo 2022-2023 cheerleaders are seniors Claire Crowell, Skylar Dornak, Kennedy Ritz, Aubrey Samaripa, Avery York, Shaylee Vaclavick and Anna Rod (head cheerleader), juniors Kaylynn Mendez, Ally Sohrt, Kinley Tompkins, Bethany Baker, Emmy Lou Russell and Holly Foegelle, sophomore Angelena Solis and freshmen Jordyn Maldonado, Addison Tompkins and Allie Zalman. 

Mission accomplished. The El Campo Ricebird cheerleaders wanted to make it into the top 20 at the UIL Spirit Championships and that’s exactly what happened last Friday in Fort Worth.

After not making it to the finals three years ago, the El Campo cheerleaders finished their season as the 17th best team in the state with 81.37 points.

