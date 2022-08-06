Ricebird Gym was packed with Ladybirds competing to earn a spot on the volleyball team this past week.
Ricebird Gym was packed with Ladybirds competing to earn a spot on the volleyball team this past week.
Through a mix of skills and conditioning drills, the Ladybirds showed their volleyball aptitude to the coaching staff.
While competitive, the atmosphere was loose and fun, with head coach Brittany Oruonyehu using a series of creative conditioning drills. During one drill, girls matched up with a girl their same size and had to carry each other the length of the court.
“Tryouts were pretty fun this year,” senior Ella Rod said. “Coach O makes them to where everyone gets involved and she makes them hard and intense but also fun to where we can work together really well.”
With the teams decided, varsity held their first official practice Thursday afternoon. Oruonyehu spent time having the girls go through rotations and defensive positioning.
Practice ended with a creative drill, a modified version of four-square, but with a volleyball. The girls had to set, roll shots and pass the ball back and forth, with the goal to keep the volleyball off the floor to work on their footwork and passing. While it took a while to get the game down, at one point they kept the ball alive for more than 50 seconds, getting around 40 touches on the volleyball before it dropped to the floor.
“We’re working together really well and doing drills to where we can build our individual skills as well as our whole team,” Rod said.
El Campo has an experienced team this season, graduating four players from last year’s team. Shaylee Vaclavick, Kate Bodungen, Brooke Crivellari and Rod will be seniors this season.
“It helps because everyone knows something different and we can all take constructive criticism really well, we’ve all got a good attitude about that,” Rod said.
El Campo’s first game of the season will come against Columbus at home Tuesday night. They will travel to Columbus on Thursday to take part in their first tournament of the year.
