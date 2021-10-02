Sophomore quarterback Tayveon Kimble scored five times in the Louise Hornets rout of the Agua Dulce Longhorns 38-6 Friday night at Ricebird Stadium.
Kimble from the quarterback position didn’t complete many passes against the Longhorns (0-5, 0-2), but he was tough to tackle. The Louise (4-2, 2-0) quarterback bullied his way to the endzone throughout the night.
“I feel like I did pretty good but I got a lot of things to work on. I couldn’t do it without my (offensive) line blocking. The holes I had were because of them. I’ve very grateful for them,” Kimble said.
“He had a great game. He’s a really tough kid and we’re really happy and pleased,” Louise head coach Joe Bill said.
Seniors Chris Vasquez, Daniel Gaona III, D’adrian Espitia and juniors Marco Torres, Damian Gundelach and sophomore center Pete Galvan cleared the way for Kimble and opened holes for the rest of the Louise running backs.
“I’ve been preaching to them, you go and we go,” Bill said. “If we can control the line then we’re going to be fine and we’re going to be successful and that’s what they did.”
Louise started the night with a punt on their first possession, with the Longhorns holding them to a three and out.
The Longhorns backed up on the 19-yard line, fumbled on the first play. Louise grabbed the ball giving them possession on the 21-yard line. Yeager ripped off a long 20-yard run on the first play. Kimble kept the ball on the second play and ran it in from the one for his first score of the night.
Agua Dulce on the following drive, deep in their endzone had a quick three and out. However, instead of punting on fourth and long, they faked it and was tackled setting up Louise for a second easy touchdown. Kimble two plays later ran the ball in from nine yards out putting Louise ahead 14-0.
The Longhorns answered their early mistakes getting a score on the following drive. A big kick return set up Agua Dulce with good field position. At mid-field, after a first down, they connected on their only touchdown of the night on a long pass play to the endzone.
The defense the rest of the night gave up yards, but the Longhorns kept getting stopped by Louise. Hornet junior Andrew Huerta and sophomore Kyle Anderson both come up with picks.
After a bad pooch kick by Agua Dulce, Louise again got the ball with prime field position on the 37 yard-line. Yeager softened up the Longhorns with three straight pounding runs. Kimble finished off the drive with a 25-yard touchdown run putting Louise ahead 21-6.
Before the end of the half, junior Roy Arrambide nailed a 40-yard field goal to add another three points.
Kimble in the second half added two more scores, both on long runs.
Louise will play the Woodsboro Eagles on the road next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.