My football fandom is up for grabs. If you see me on the streets, feel free to sell me on why I should root for your pro football team.
I was born a Houston Oilers fan and spent my childhood watching Warren Moon throw touchdowns as he made playoff appearance after playoff appearance. I still remember watching the Oilers blow a massive lead to the Bills, eating chili with my pops. That was when I became a true fan, seeing my hopes of a long playoff run dashed... Nothing seals your heart to a team like a soul-crushing loss.
Five short years later, the Oilers left and my fandom, just kind of waffled. When the Texans came around, I started to be a fan of them, Andre Johnson was amazing, Arian Foster was great and for a while, they were a fun team to root for, but they were never my team.
I continued to watch them, but once Bill O’Brien took over it was the beginning of the end for me. Recently, they hired a new head coach who’s never even been an offensive or defensive coordinator before. They’ve given up and I’m giving up too....
I know El Campo seems to be Cowboys country, but I don’t think I can be a fan of a Dallas team.
I’m still a Rockets and Astros fan and rooting for a Dallas team would just seem too odd. I’ll listen to some good arguments if you got them, but considering they’re about as successful as the Texans that might be a tough sell, at least for me.
With the rumors of the Bills moving to Austin, that sounded promising as a new team for me to love for a while.
My dad grew up rooting for the Lions and I thought about giving them a try, but they’re historically pretty bad too.
I don’t want to be one of those fans that love’s Tom Brady and is gonna be a fan where he plays. I can’t be a bandwagon fan. I want to root for a team again and would love one to follow and care about.
I’ll likely catch Texans games on TV this season, but I won’t care. I’ll certainly make fun of them for all the silly things they do. If you follow the Texans, you know it’s coming... I mean, days before the season opened, they traded their best cornerback to the Saints. Maybe not dumb or silly, but just a sign of the team giving up this season....
Until I find a new team, I guess I’m doomed or blessed, to watch a lot more football this season.
The Cowboys did look fun the other night against the Buccaneers, but taking joy in a Dallas team felt weird. How do you Houston-adjacent Cowboy fans do it, really?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.