The East Bernard Brahmarettes needed to dig deep to get past the Hardin Lady Hornets, beating them in four sets, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, Tuesday night in Navasota.
East Bernard (44-1) ranked second in the state, got everything they could handle from Hardin (21-4), who was ranked fourth, outlasting them in the final two sets.
“I thought our kids fought. We made some mistakes we don’t normally make and we came back from that,” Brahmarette coach Breanna Lolley said. “They really showed resilience. I would assume this is the best game Hardin played all year. We know from here on out we’re going to get the best of the best.”
Brahmarette outside hitters, senior Samantha Rabius and junior Kellen Dorotik had to work for kills Tuesday night. After a first-set win over Hardin, the Lady Hornet defense came alive making better passes on their kill attempts and blocking their shots.
Junior middle blockers Lexie Warncke, Sarah Devine and Bailey Leopold, played big, scoring points throughout the night when the defense was a little too focused on the outside hitters.
“Everyone played well. Our whole team can contribute. Everybody stepped up in high-pressure situations when they were called on,” Lolley said.
“We never gave up and we (fought) for every single point and we worked together,” senior libero Reagan Goudeau said.
East Bernard is now heading for the regional semifinals for the seventh straight year.
“Now we’re going to try and finish what we started last year,” Goudeau said.
East Bernard will play Troy in Athens tomorrow at 2 p.m. in the Region III tournament. The winner will play the winner of Lorena and Brazos on Saturday at 1 p.m.
