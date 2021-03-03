The Louise Hornets evened up their season record blowing out the Rice Consolidated Raiders 19-9 on the road Monday night.
The win for the Hornets comes after dropping a tough doubleheader Friday night on the road to the East Bernard Brahmas.
Senior Matthew Marek went 4-4 at the plate against the Raiders driving in four of the Hornets 19 runs.
Senior Daylon Machicek and junior Blake Yeager both picked up three hits and the Hornets as a team pounded out 13 and drew 10 walks.
The Hornets this week will take part in the Kenedy Tournament.
