The El Campo Ricebirds seven-on-seven team ended the non-state portion of their season the same way they started it, undefeated picking up three wins Friday in Cuero.
The red and white squad beat Smithville, Cypress Christian and Cameron Yoe to finishing 19-0 overall through state qualifying tournaments and their games in the Ganado league.
“I’m real proud,” El Campo Athletic Director Chad Worrell said. “We put a lot of work in the Spring in seven-on-seven, trying to get better in throwing and catching and playing defense, competing and running routes. Man, we’ve done a great job.”
“We’ve made a big turnaround,” junior Rueben Owens said. “When I was on the last seven-on-seven team (in 2019) we didn’t make it to state and we lost a lot of games. We’ve got good communication, speed and athletism, we work every day in the weight room and it’s showing on the field.”
It wasn’t easy Friday needing comebacks in two of their games.
El Campo’s biggest win came against Cypress Christian beating them by 20 points. Ricebird senior middle linebacker Jacob Lopez came away with a number of stops breaking up passes over the middle of the field.
First downs and touchdowns throughout the three games were aided in part to El Campo’s size. Junior Sloan Hurbert and sophomore Isaiah Batiste snagged passes from senior Isaiah Anderson over defenders for big gains and scores. Sophomore Stephen Norman and Owens also came up with scores.
In the finale with Cameron Yoe, El Campo trailed by two scores but still came back to win the game. Tied 21-21 late in the game, Cameron Yoe made it into the red zone, however, El Campo’s defense held and got four stops forcing a turnover. Anderson quickly found Owens for a long touchdown to take the lead for the first time. The defense ended the game with a three and out to stay perfect.
“This is a big confidence booster going into the state game knowing that we’re 19-0,” Anderson said.
“It’s our senior year and we want to go out (and win) big,” senior Dekoreyus Ward said.
