El Campo’s Red Wave swim team sent ripples through the regional meet this past weekend, qualifying 24 athletes for state.
The Red Wave had dominant performances taking home nine first places at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation regionals in Lake Jackson this past weekend.
Piper Shoquist, Gus Respondek, Codi Klatt and Zane Garner all were regional champions. Respondek led the Red Wave with four gold medals in the 11-12 boys division.
“With all (Gus’) training over the summer and all the drills we do, it’s finally coming together (for him) and he’s a swimming machine,” Red Wave coach Richard Nava said. “He had a great meet, he had personal best times in all of his events, dropping six seconds in one event.”
Nava felt times could have been even better at regionals, with the pool being much warmer than swimmers are accustomed to.
Despite the warm pool, El Campo’s swimmers were fast at regionals coming close to a few more gold medals and qualifiers to state. In total 87 swimmers take part in Red Wave ranging from seven years old through high school athletes. In years past, even adult swimmers have been part of the Red Wave team.
“I’m real excited (the swimmers). We’ve been training since early May and they’ve lost their summer having to swim every morning with swim meets on Saturday, so the dedication is amazing,” Nava said. “I think all of the kids had season-best times. I really don’t look at the (finishes) but if I have a kid that’s fifth (place), that’s (a good job) because they did their best.”
El Campo competes again this weekend in Corpus Christi at state with swimmers looking for a chance to qualify for Nationals.
FULL REGIONAL RESULTS
Event 5 Girls 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle
Champion) Palacios (46.81)
9) El Campo Madelyn Wynn (1:07.28)
Event 6 Boys 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle
Champion) R&R Aquatics (37.89)
6) El Campo - Cooper Hensley (48.36)
7) El Campo - Wolfgang Rosenbusch (49.12)
Event 7 Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle
Champion) West of the Brazos (33.56)
6) El Campo - Sadie Hensley (38.23)
7) Wharton Tiger Shark - Kaitlyn Rodriguez (38.53)
8) El Campo - Kate Pfardrescher (42.46)
15) El Campo - Jade Thibeaux (1:05.36)
Event 9 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke
Champion) Alvin (26.74)
8) El Campo - Paige Bard (34.83)
9) El Campo - Piper Shoquist (40.17)
10) El Campo - Carolina Wynn (43.52)
11) El Campo - Finley Quinn (49.94)
Event 11 Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke
Champion) R&R Aquatics (22.68)
5) El Campo - Madelyn Wynn (29.69)
Event 12 Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke
Champion) LJST (19.64)
2) El Campo - Cooper Hensley (21.29)
3) El Campo - Rhett Pfardrescher (22.85)
13) El Campo - Joshua Smith (45.89)
Event 13 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke
Champion) R&R Aquatics (17.26)
6) El Campo - Kate Pfardrescher (22.17)
13) El Campo - Ainsley Shoquist (28.62)
16) El Campo - Jade Thibeaux (32.26)
Event 20 Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Butterβly
Champion) LJST (20.32)
3) El Campo - Wolfgang Rosenbusch (24.29)
Event 21 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterβly
Champion) R&R Aquatics (17.84)
8) El Campo - Sadie Hensley (24.00)
Event 23 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle
Champion) El Campo - Piper Shoquist (26.49)
5) El Campo - Paige Bard (30.95)
10) El Campo - Finley Quinn (35.27)
12) El Campo - Carolina Wynn (41.30)
Event 25 Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle
Champion) Wharton Tiger Sharks - Henley Matula (18.78)
14) El Campo - Madelyn Wynn (30.48)
Event 26 Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle
Champion) West of the Brazos (18.20)
4) El Campo - Rhett Pfardrescher (20.01)
15) El Campo - Joshua Smith (33.16)
Event 27 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle
Champion) LJST (15.37)
10) El Campo - Sadie Hensley (18.26)
12) El Campo - Kate Pfardrescher (18.55)
24) El Campo - Jade Thibeaux (25.48)
30) El Campo - Ainsley Shoquist (27.55)
Event 33 Girls 6 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Champion) R&R Aquatics (1:55.84)
2) El Campo - Piper Shoquist, Paige Bard, Finley Quinn and Carolina Wynn (2:05.74)
Event 36 Boys 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Champion) LJST (1:31.08)
2) El Campo - Rhett Pfardrescher, Wolfgang Rosenbusch, Cooper Hensley and Joshua Smith (1:36.05)
Event 45 Girls 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle
Champion) Aquacats (1:03.85)
4) El Campo - Codi Klatt (1:07.63)
Event 46 Boys 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle
Champion) El Campo - Gus Respondek (1:04.08)
4) El Campo - Jaxson Ocanas (1:12.51)
15) El Campo - Jude Thibeaux (1:40.91)
Event 48 Boys 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle
Champion) R&R Aquatics (58.66)
5) El Campo - Evan Vasquez (1:03.78)
6) El Campo - Julian Aguirre (1:04.05)
Event 49 Women 15-17 100 Yard Freestyle
Champion) R&R Aquatics (1:00.77)
10) El Campo - Baylie Lopez (1:19.03)
Event 50 Men 15-17 100 Yard Freestyle
Champion) R&R Aquatics (51.04)
8) El Campo - Kaden Beal (59.73)
Event 51 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
Champion) El Campo - Codi Klatt (34.22)
3) El Campo - Maliyah Lewis (36.07)
7) El Campo - Faith Cerny (41.37)
Event 52 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
Champion) El Campo - Gus Respondek (32.75)
8) El Campo - Jude Thibeaux (54.62)
Event 54 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
Champion) Woodlands (32.98)
2) El Campo - Evan Vasquez (34.58)
Event 55 Women 15-17 50 Yard Backstroke
Champion) West of the Brazos (31.94)
6) El Campo - Baylie Lopez (41.49)
Event 56 Men 15-17 50 Yard Backstroke
Champion) El Campo - Zane Garner (25.71)
Event 57 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
Champion) LJST (40.07)
3) El Campo - Maliyah Lewis (41.07)
Event 60 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke
Champion) R&R Aquatics (31.16)
4) El Campo - Evan Vasquez (39.17)
Event 63 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly
Champion) LJST (33.15)
5) El Campo - Faith Cerny (42.99)
Event 64 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly
Champion) El Campo - Gus Respondek (30.86)
Event 66 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly
Champion) R&R Aquatics (26.58)
5) El Campo - Julian Aguirre (31.57)
Event 68 Men 15-17 50 Yard Butterfly
Champion) El Campo - Zane Garner (23.97)
5) El Campo - Kaden Beal (28.20)
Event 69 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
Champion) Aquacats (28.90)
2) El Campo - Codi Klatt (29.69)
3) El Campo - Maliyah Lewis (30.20)
8) El Campo - Faith Cerny (33.51)
Event 70 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
Champion) Gus Respondek (28.88)
3) El Campo - Jaxson Ocanas (33.17)
11) El Campo - Jude Thibeaux (41.52)
Event 72 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle
Champion) R&R Aquatics (24.03)
4) El Campo Julian Aguirre (28.08)
Event 73 Women 15-17 50 Yard Freestyle
Champion) West of the Brazos (27.91)
9) El Campo - Baylie Lopez (34.33)
Event 74 Men 15-17 50 Yard Freestyle
Champion) El Campo - Zane Garner (22.56)
7) El Campo - Kaden Beal (26.58)
Event 78 Boys 13-14 100 Yard IM
Champion) R&R Aquatics (1:06.62)
6) El Campo - Evan Vasquez (1:40.65)
