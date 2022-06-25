The El Campo Ricebird linemen will be defending their state championship at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene today.
The big boys will be competing against 17 other schools in Division II.
The Ricebirds earned entry to the state championship, finishing second in the Willis Warzone Lineman challenge earlier this month, beating a number of 5A and 6A schools.
Competing for the Ricebirds in Abilene will be seniors Alex Figirova, Luke Wenglar, Bryce Rasmussen, Taylor Manrriquez, Sloan Hubert, Juan Martinez, Craig Washington, Zach King, Ty Skow, Karmello Brown, Dylan Srubar, Que Norman, Rhenner Spenrath, Conner King and juniors Isaiah Battiest, Nicolas Debo, Cole Dewey and sophomore Camden Phillips.
“We may not be the biggest or the strongest, but man we have some fast kids,” Dewey said. “We have the fastest line (in Division II) without a doubt. I got to give props to all my boys. We come out there and battle their hearts out at every competition and we leave it all out there on the field.”
Dewey will be one of a handful of a Ricebirds who’ll be making their first trip to the state meet. Despite being new, there is confidence heading into the event.
“We all know we can do this, we’ve got each others backs without a doubt,” Dewey said.
At the Warzone lineman challenge, El Campo won four events, the most of any school, placing first in the farmers’ walk, the big man relay, tire flip and the obstacle course.
Today, the Ricebirds will be competing against teams around their size or smaller. One of the schools El Campo will compete against is Stephenville who won the 4A-DI football state championship this past season while going 16-0. They will also see Lindale who El Campo beat in the second round this past season.
El Campo won last year by 39 points, finishing with 98 points overall. Second was Dumas, who did not return to state this year.
