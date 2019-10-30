The Louise Hornets (1-7, 1-1) got a taste of winning last Friday night at home. In week nine, the Hornets will get a chance to feed their hunger with two weeks left in the season when they make the long road trip to Caldwell to play the Snook Bluejays (3-5, 1-1).
Louise is riding high after playing a complete game that saw them move the ball and score twice, for the first time this season. The defense also held up when when they had to.
“The biggest key (against Somerville) was we played 48 minutes,” Hornets Head Coach Joe Bill said. “In the past, we played a good half, a good third quarter and then it kind of falls off from there. This time we got after it and it worked out for us.”
Friday night the Hornets will have their hands full. While Snook isn’t the same team that went 8-2 in the regular season last year, missing the district’s offensive and defensive MVP, who both graduated, they still have pieces to that team that could be tough to deal with.
James Young is Snook’s large senior offensive lineman who is listed at 400 pounds. Louise got a taste of Snook’s big offensive line last year and after the Somerville game last week, the Hornets feel better equipped to handle the size this time around.
“If we know what we’re doing and each player knows their part then the size (of Snook) won’t matter,” senior Derek Luna said. “It’s about teamwork.”
Snook this year has been up and down, but the offense is still averaging 28 points a game.
“They graduated some folks. They’re not as big as they were last year and they don’t have the speed,” Bill said. “You never know. You go over there and get after it and get a little bit of momentum, get a couple of turnovers here and there and you never know what can happen.”
In Friday’s win, the Hornets got a boost from two players who haven’t contributed all season. Junior quarterback Daylon Machicek, who’s been out since basketball season and senior offensive lineman Duran Vasquez, who did not play in the preseason both made their return.
Machicek found Vasquez open for a touchdown catch for the Hornets’ first score. The duo missed out on a second score by one yard, as Vasquez paved the way pancaking a couple of Somerville defenders as Machicek ran the ball on a designed quarterback run.
With the pair’s addition and another week of building chemistry with the rest of the team, it should make the Hornets better.
Louise has the playoffs locked up, but they can still improve their seeding and grab third place with a win over the Bluejays.
Next week the Hornets will finish the season with the Flatonia Bulldogs (8-1, 3-0) at home for senior night.
