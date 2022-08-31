Ryan O'Neal

The junior had more than 200 yards of total offense in the Bulldogs’ week one win over the Palacios Sharks in week one.

The Boling Bulldogs were the only team to win their week one game in Wharton County last week and junior running back Ryan O’Neal was a big factor in the outcome scoring two of the team’s touchdowns.

