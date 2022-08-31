The Boling Bulldogs were the only team to win their week one game in Wharton County last week and junior running back Ryan O’Neal was a big factor in the outcome scoring two of the team’s touchdowns.
The junior had more than 200 yards of total offense in the Bulldogs’ week one win over the Palacios Sharks in week one.
O’Neal was all over the field in the Bulldogs’ first win last Friday.
On special teams he returned two kicks for 65 yards and O’Neal was the Bulldogs’ punter.
The junior’s biggest contributions came on offense, gaining more than 11 yards a carry, and scoring two touchdowns. He caught one of Boling’s two passes for an 18-yard gain. In total he rushed for 163 yards on 14 carries.
