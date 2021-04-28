The El Campo track program earned a trip to state with good performances this past weekend at the regional track meet at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City.
The Ladybirds finished with 40 points, good enough for fourth out of 33 schools. The girls were .33 points shy of tying for third. The Waco La Vega girls team won regionals with 68 points.
The Ricebirds had 34 points putting them in fifth place out of 36 schools. The boys were two points shy of tying for fourth place. The Waco La Vega boys team won regionals with 99 points.
El Campo did not advance out of the prelims in the girls 100-meter hurdles and the boys and girls 300-meter hurdles and boys 4x400-meter relay which took place Friday afternoon.
El Campo High School qualified for the state meet in six events, split evenly between the boys and girls.
Individually Ladybird senior Jackie Nichols won the regional championship in the triple jump and long jump. Nichols was also the final leg in the 4x200-meter relay team that won the regional championship.
This is the first time in Nichols’ career, that she’ll go to state in more than one event.
“I was upset last year because of COVID I wasn’t able to go to state in my jumps,” Nichols said. “This year, I’m not shocked, but I’m happy.”
The senior Ladybird didn’t have her best jumps at regionals, but each was still quite a bit farther than second-place. In the 4x200-meter relay on the last leg, Waco La Vega got the baton first, but Nichols was able to chase her down El Campo beat them by two-tenths of a second. With juniors Danaisha Loyd, Ebrashia Lindsey and freshman Keona Wells also qualifying in the 4x200-meter relay, Nichols won’t be the only Ladybird at state, something she’s happy about, she said.
The Ricebirds only qualified for state in one event outright, with junior Hendrick Hundl finishing second in the 110-meter hurdles. El Campo picked up two more events with their athletes having the best time and distance outside of the regional champion or runner-up in the state. El Campo sophomore Rueben Owens II won the wild card in the long jump with a distance of 21’ 1.75”. The El Campo 4x200-meter relay won the wildcard with a time of 1:28.66, qualifying Owens, seniors Charles Shorter and Cullen Braden and junior De’Koreyus Ward.
El Campo will compete at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin on May 6.
GRILS RESULTS
Long jump
1) Jackie Nichols 16’9.5” (seeded eighth at state)
Triple jump
1) Jackie Nichols 37’8” (seeded in second)
100-meter dash
1) Houston North Forrest High School 11.98
7) Jackie Nichols 12.65
4x200-meter relay
1) El Campo 1:43.71 (seeded in third)
200-meter dash
1) Houston North Forrest High School 24.07
7) Ebrashia Lindsey 26.33
1,600-meter run
1) Hudson High School 5:20.61
11) Sierra Hernandez 6:04.99
BOYS RESULTS
3,200-meter run
1) Burnet High School 9:45.59
16) Andres Torres 11:28.54
High jump
1) Waco Connally High School 6’6”
14) Hendrick Hundl 5’8”
Long jump
1) Jarrell High School 22’6.75”
3) Rueben Owens II 22’1.75” (seeded fourth)
4) Charles Shorter 21’4.75”
Shut put
1) Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School 53’11”
7) Kerry North 45’8”
110-meter hurdles
1) Jarrell High School 14.42
2) Hendrick Hundl 14.99 (seeded ninth)
4x200-meter relay
1) La Grange High School 1:26.23
3) El Campo 1:28.66 (seeded sixth)
200-meter dash
1) Waco La Vega High School 21.28
4) De’Koreyus Ward 21.8
