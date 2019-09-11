After playing back-to-back playoff teams that went on deep runs last season, the Rice Consolidated Raiders will get a little of a breather in week three. The Raiders, at home this Friday, will play the Hallettsville Brahmas, who missed the playoffs last season.
The Raiders offense against Tidehaven last Friday got to spread their wings. The defense, however, could not slow Tidehaven and the Raiders fell 48-30, dropping to 0-2 on the season.
Rice Consolidated in week two complied 288 yards of offense. Senior quarterback Ian Hargrove had 109 yards rushing, 79 yards passing and 26 yards receiving.
At home, for the third straight week, the Brahmas (1-1) will bring an offense that caught fire against the Boling Bulldogs last Friday, putting up 532 total yards on the road.
The Rice Consolidated defense has given up on average 381 yards a game, against Tidehaven and East Bernard, both team that went at least four rounds deep in the playoffs last season.
The Raiders next week will go on the road to play Luling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.