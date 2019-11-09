The El Campo Ladybirds lost a competitive game to the Bellville Brahmarettes 3–1 in the bi-district round of the Texas Division 4A playoffs 25-17, 26-24, 25-17, 25-10.
The loss ends the season for the Ladybirds at the hands of the Brahmarettes for the second season in a row, though the game was closer this time around.
“They gave it everything they had tonight,” El Campo Head Coach Roxanne Cavazos said, “It was a fun season. Nothing to hold their heads down about.”
The game was held in Columbus. The atmosphere was electric, with a large number of fans including many stars of El Campo’s football team on hand to support both teams.
Bellville, led by senior Texas Tech commit Mackenzie Morgan, took the first set with little resistance. Behind tenacious play from senior Megan Rek and junior Jackesha Nichols, El Campo took the second set, winning 26–24 to tie the game 1–1.
“People didn’t expect us to beat Bellville and we (won) a set. This is the best we’ve played this season,” Rek said. “I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
After a great start to the third set, the Birds were overcome by a fierce Brahmas run, with a 13–10 lead evaporating into a 17–25 defeat. Bellville rode the momentum to a quick victory in set four.
After the game, the Ladybirds lingered to celebrate their season and the night’s performance. Despite the loss, there was laughter and smiles.
“This team was underestimated a lot this season, and they came out and proved people wrong,” Cavazos said, “The girls fought and pushed (Bellville) to four (sets), a lot of people didn’t think we could do that. I’m proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.