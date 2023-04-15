The Louise track program qualified for area in six events at the district meet last Thursday in Ganado. Along with making regionals, two Hornets athletes won the district championship in three different events.
Hornet senior Tony Martinez won the 800 and 1,600-meter run and junior Tayveon Kimble was the fastest athlete in Ganado, winning the 100-meter dash. Overall the Hornets came in fifth place out of seven schools. Louise scored 70 points, nine points behind Flatonia. Shiner won the boys meet with 168 points.
Kimble ran 11.32 and he was three-tenths of a second faster than second place.
Martinez edged out Ganado’s Alan Baez in both of his wins in the 800 and 1,600-meter run. Louise freshman Evan Jacinto qualified for regionals coming in fourth in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter run. Martinez also had a top finish in the 3,200, but finished behind Baez.
The Hornets 4x200-meter relay team came in second place, three seconds behind first. The team of Kimble, sophomore Caleb Taylor, freshman Conner Gonzalez and junior Holden Watson had a time of 1:35.45.
Watson also qualified in the long jump, finishing in second place.
The Lady Hornets scored 13 points and finished in seventh place. Shiner won the meet with 300 points.
Louise had a couple of athletes close to making area, coming in fifth or sixth place, but only one athlete advanced.
Lady Hornet senior Addison Lewis finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.90.
Louise came one second away from adding the Lady Hornets’ 4x200-meter relay to the area meet. The team of sophomores Hannah Ochoa and Vandy Kocian and seniors Kate Garrett and Lewis ran a 1:59.48 in the relay.
District Champion - Tayveon Kimble (Louise) 11.32
District Champion - Dalton Brooks (Shiner) 22.58
7th - Holden Watson (Louise) 25.02
District Champion - Oscar Guerrero (Flatonia) 54.34
8th - Angel Reyes (Louise) 59.30
District Champion - Tony Martinez (Louise) 2:00.40
2nd - Alan Baez - (Ganado) 2:01.79
11th - Evan Jacinto (Louise) 2:41.77
District Champion - Tony Martinez (Louise) 4:35.85
2nd - Alan Baez (Ganado) 4:41.99
4th -Evan Jacinto (Louise) 5:11.374
District Champion - Alan Baez (Ganado) 10:06.69
2nd - Tony Martinez (Louise) 10:26.48
4th - Evan Jacinto (Louise) 11:26.31
District Champion - Shiner 44.08
District Champion - Shiner 1:32.07
District Champion - Dalton Brooks (Shiner) 21’-5”
2nd - Holden Watson (Louise) 19’-7 3/4”
10th - Conner Gonzalez (Louise) 17’-2 1/2”
District Champion - Zachary Charanza (Flatonia) 134’-6 1/2”
13th - Damian Gunderlach (Louise) 88’-9 1/2”
19th - Alan Rosas (Louise) 75’-2 1/2”
District Champion - JaLeah Curtis (Shiner) 13.24
4th - Addison Lewis (Louise) 13.90
District Champion - Brinley Ramirez (Shiner) 27.45
7th - Vandy Kocian (Louise) 29.31
District Champion - Brooke Redding (Schulenburg) 17.07
6th - Kayleigh Kocurek (Louise) 19.65
District Champion - Brinley Ramirez (Shiner) 51.14
6th - Kayleigh Kocurek (Louise) 1:00.11
District Champion - Shiner 50.93
District Champion - Shiner 1:51.46
District Champion - Shiner 4:18.63
District Champion - Brinley Ramirez (Shiner) 16’-0 3/4”
10th - Addison Lewis (Louise) 14’-2”
11th - Kirsten Ochoa (Louise) 14’-0”
12th - Hannah Ochoa (Louise) 13’-8”
District Champion - Brinley Ramirez (Shiner) 33’-8”
5th - Kirsten Ochoa (Louise) 29’-2 3/4”
6th - Vandy Kocian (Louise) 29’-0”
