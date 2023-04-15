Handoff

During football season, it’s normally freshman Conner Gonzalez making handoffs, but in the 4x100-meter relay last Monday, it was junior Holden Watson handing the baton to Gonzalez. The Hornets 4x200-meter relay team advanced to the area meet. 

The Louise track program qualified for area in six events at the district meet last Thursday in Ganado. Along with making regionals, two Hornets athletes won the district championship in three different events.

Hornet senior Tony Martinez won the 800 and 1,600-meter run and junior Tayveon Kimble was the fastest athlete in Ganado, winning the 100-meter dash. Overall the Hornets came in fifth place out of seven schools. Louise scored 70 points, nine points behind Flatonia. Shiner won the boys meet with 168 points.

