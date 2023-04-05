Clayton Fajkus

In the batters’ box, he had four hits, including a triple in nine at-bats.

East Bernard junior Clayton Fajkus had hits in both of the Brahma’s wins, including a win on the mound, earning the Wharton County Baseball Player of the Week for games from March 27 through April 1.

Fajkus pitched a six-inning two-hitter against Hempstead allowing zero earned runs while striking eight batters. He allowed two base runners in his final three innings of work.

