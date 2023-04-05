East Bernard junior Clayton Fajkus had hits in both of the Brahma’s wins, including a win on the mound, earning the Wharton County Baseball Player of the Week for games from March 27 through April 1.
Fajkus pitched a six-inning two-hitter against Hempstead allowing zero earned runs while striking eight batters. He allowed two base runners in his final three innings of work.
In the batters’ box, he had four hits, including a triple in nine at-bats, Fajkus scored three runs and drove in a Brahma in wins over Hempstead and Hitchcock.
El Campo - Brock Rod (senior) pitched 5.2 innings without allowing an earned run, while striking out nine batters against Sealy. At the plate, he had two hits in seven at-bats.
Boling - Hayden Albert (senior) tossed a complete game against Hitchcock, allowing three hits, and two earned runs, while striking out 11 batters. At the plate, he had two hits and two RBIs in four at-bats.
East Bernard - Brandon Rucka (sophomore) had five hits and five RBIs in nine at-bats and he scored two runs.
