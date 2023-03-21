An unscheduled home game ended up not working in the El Campo Ricebirds’ favor in their 7-3 loss to the Needville Bluejays at Legacy Field Friday night.
Home cooking no help for EC Friday
- By JOSHUA REESE sports@leader-news.com
The game was supposed to be in Needville, but the rain Thursday night and Friday morning prompted the change to El Campo.
The game was supposed to be in Needville, but the rain Thursday night and Friday morning prompted the change to El Campo.
The cold weather and biting wind made it tough on the Ricebirds. Needville took advantage of walks and errors to hand El Campo their second district loss.
Early on it didn’t seem like it was going to be El Campo’s night with Needville scoring two runs in the top of the first inning without getting a hit. After a quick ground out to start the inning, back-to-back walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases. A third walk scored a run and a wild pitch brought home a second score. El Campo picked up back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning.
With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Ricebird senior Bryce Rasmussen reached base on a four-pitch walk. El Campo junior Dean Poenitzsch followed with a double to make it a 2-1 game.
Needville again put pressure on El Campo in the top of the second, but they were able to escape damage. However, Needville tagged El Campo for three more runs in the top of the third.
Despite being a strike away from three outs, the Ricebirds walked three straight batters on 3-2 counts to open the inning. El Campo pulled the defense in and got a ground ball, but it bounced just past a diving Ricebird scoring two more runs. An error later in the inning put Needville ahead 5-1.
El Campo threatened Needville throughout the game, but finding a clutch hit was hard to find.
The Ricebirds tightened the game by getting two runs in the bottom of the sixth. However, it was wiped away with two runs by Needville in the top of the seventh.
El Campo senior Brock Rod started the game and fellow senior Kyle Braosh came in and pitched the final five innings.
Poenitzsch had a game-high three hits, including a double. El Campo outhit Needville seven to five.
The Ricebirds are 1-2 in district play. Needville and Sealy are at the top of the district, both undefeated.
El Campo baseball and softball will play Wharton this Saturday. Baseball will be at 2 p.m. and softball will be at 1 p.m.
STATE RANKINGS
Despite a loss to Needville, the El Campo Ladybirds remain one of the top-25 teams in the state, ranked 11th in 4A, according to the Texas Girls Coaching Association. The East Bernard Brahmarettes rose in the rankings to 20th in 3A.
The Ricebirds’ loss to Needville, dropped them out of the top-25 in 4A, according to txhsbaseball.com.
