El Campo Ladybirds volleyball went on the road Tuesday night and swept the Columbus Lady Cardinals 25-20, 25-19, 25-15. The games stayed close for most of the game, but it was the Ladybirds who closed the sets strong and pulled away towards the end. In the final set, the Ladybirds dominated, but a few missed hits on entry serves and passes caused Columbus to make the set a little closer.
“These girls were very coachable tonight,” Head Coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “They were able to bounce back and make adjustments, such as blocking adjustment and other little things and that was a huge difference for us.”
Junior Mackenzie Matlock led the team with 11 points and junior Jackie Nichols had two kills. Senior Bryn Rod had seven set assists.
For the Ladybirds, it’s the first time in the past four seasons they picked up a win in the first game. Beating Columbus gave new Head Coach Cavazos her first win as a varsity coach.
“The team we have this year, ‘re competitive and they want to win,” Cavazos said.
The Ladybirds are back in Columbus today playing the final day in a tournament. The varsity volleyball team won’t play again until Thursday when they go to Schulenburg for the Lady Horn Volleyball Classic Tournament.
(0) comments
