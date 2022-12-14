Defensive Birds

El Campo will have two more games before the holiday break. The Ricebirds play Calhoun and West Columbia next Monday and Tuesday in El Campo.

The El Campo Ricebirds (4-7) ran out of gas against Houston Memorial, falling 35-20 in the championship game of the consolation bracket Saturday in the Stafford Tournament finale.

El Campo played tough defense and held Memorial to the second-fewest points they’ve scored all season, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Ricebirds bad shooting.

