The El Campo Ricebirds (4-7) ran out of gas against Houston Memorial, falling 35-20 in the championship game of the consolation bracket Saturday in the Stafford Tournament finale.
El Campo played tough defense and held Memorial to the second-fewest points they’ve scored all season, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Ricebirds bad shooting.
During the tournament, El Campo went 3-3, with wins over Dekaney, Houston Chavez and Houston MacArthur, all 6A schools.
“I’m very excited and thrilled about the way my kids are competing,” Ricebird coach Kevin Lewis said. “I feel like if we can continue to work hard and get better, we will definitely be a much better team once district starts.”
Memorial started the game with a couple of made threes and putbacks to lead 17-7 at the half.
Memorial played a tough zone that El Campo wasn’t able to break often. One of the highlights in the first half was a cutting layup by junior Oliver Miles. El Campo junior La’Darian Lewis dribbled into the paint pulling the defense toward him. Miles cut on the backside of the play getting a pass from Lewis and the easy layup.
Lewis had alley-oop to Miles later in the game, but those were the few times they were able to crack the defense.
El Campo will have two more games before the holiday break. The Ricebirds play Calhoun and West Columbia next Monday and Tuesday in El Campo.
