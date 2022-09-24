In some games, you need your biggest players to step up, and that’s what El Campo senior Rueben Owens II did against the Navasota Rattlers (3-2, 0-1) to help the Ricebirds (3-2, 1-0) earn their first district win of the season, Friday night on the road.
Owens not only carried the football nearly 40 times, but he also played a lot of defensive snaps. His pass breakup in the end zone in the fourth quarter helped swing the momentum in the Ricebirds’ favor.
“He had 37 carries and that’s an iron-man effort right there on offense,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said. “With the injures that we’ve had, we had to play him on defense. He played most of the first half on defense, and he made some plays.”
Trailing a touchdown in the third quarter, the Ricebirds marched down the field on the backs of a long 12-play drive. Owens powered his way into the end zone from eight yards out, for one of his five scores on the night.
Navasota answered back and drove the ball down to the El Campo nine-yard line. Looking like the Rattlers might again pull ahead, El Campo’s defensive pressure forced a holding penalty and had a tackle for loss, setting up a fourth and 20. The Rattler quarterback fired a pass into the end zone and was caught by a receiver, but, Owens flew in from his safety spot and his hit jarred the ball free, giving the ball back to the Ricebird offense.
El Campo juniors Drake Resendez and Stephen Norman gave Owens a breather, carrying the ball the next four plays, getting it to the Rattler 40-yard line. With his gas tank filled again, Owens got the ball and out ran the Rattler defense for a 40-yard touchdown putting the Ricebirds ahead 35-28.
Owens on the night had 353 yards and averaged 9.5 yards an attempt.
The Ricebirds in the game were down in the first half, 14-0 and 28-21, but each time El Campo regrouped and fought back. El Campo’s defense in the second half, allowed one touchdown, aided by a long kick return.
“It wasn’t just the second half, twice we battled back and the kids showed a lot of resiliency,” Worrell said.
Overall the Ricebird offensive line was responsible for more than 450 yards of offense against the Rattlers.
El Campo will get to rest up this upcoming week with their bye. The Ricebirds’ next game will be against the Bay City Blackcats at home on Oct. 7.
