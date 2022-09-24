Pecked Apart

El Campo senior Rueben Owens II jets past the Rattlers’ defense after getting a block from senior Bryce Rasmussen (62). Also pictured is senior quarterback Brock Rod running alongside Owens as he looks to pick up blocks downfield.

In some games, you need your biggest players to step up, and that’s what El Campo senior Rueben Owens II did against the Navasota Rattlers (3-2, 0-1) to help the Ricebirds (3-2, 1-0) earn their first district win of the season, Friday night on the road.

Owens not only carried the football nearly 40 times, but he also played a lot of defensive snaps. His pass breakup in the end zone in the fourth quarter helped swing the momentum in the Ricebirds’ favor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.