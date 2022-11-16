Up High

East Bernard senior Bailey Leopold blocks a shot from a Danbury player last Tuesday night.

Needing one point to win the Region III championship, East Bernard senior outside hitter Kellen Dorotik sent a kill through the Central Heights Lady Devils’ defense, landing on the floor, and sealing their win at Athens High School Saturday afternoon.

Following the kill, Dorotik fell to her knees, as did the other five on the court. The six yelled with excitement as they were mobbed by their teammates one second later to celebrate the win.

