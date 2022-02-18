Basketball success hasn’t happened often for the El Campo Ricebirds, but against the Bellville Brahmas Friday night, they clinched the playoffs with a 63-50 win.
The Ricebirds have been to the playoffs twice in the past decade, their last appearance coming in the 2015-2016 season.
Bellville played El Campo tight in the first round at Ricebird Gym and it was no different on the road in the first half, taking a one-point lead into the locker room.
El Campo started the third clunky with a couple of turnovers allowing Bellville to grab a 29-28 lead with a tough made layup.
The Ricebirds retook the lead and started to stretch it out with some good defense.
El Campo junior Cruz Gonzales stole the ball from Bellville, Ricebird sophomore Oliver Miles connected with a short jumper. Miles on defense stole a pass under the Bellville basket. Miles made the pass ahead to senior Trinceton Foley, who hit a free-throw jumper to put El Campo ahead 37-30.
Beville broke the run with another tough layup pulling within five points.
Ricebird junior Latrell Allen was fouled on the other end of the court as he was looking to make a short jumper. El Campo got the ball out of bounds, sophomore La’Darian Lewis made the pass to Allen in the corner for a three.
El Campo stole a pass at midcourt, Miles with no one around him went for a dunk but was just a little short.
Bellville rallied back with a quick 6-0 to make it 40-38.
Foley broke Bellville’s momentum with a short jumper. Foley stole a pass at mid-court with seconds left in the third, quickly made his way to the rim, euro stepped past Bellville’s defense for a layup to end the frame with El Campo ahead 44-38.
Foley’s defense came up big, starting the fourth with a block on a Bellville layup attempt.
With El Campo’s defense applying heavy pressure, Lewis picked off a half-court pass from Bellville, who tried to beat the press. Lewis made the pass ahead to Miles, and he gave it right back to him. Lewis drained a three to make it a 10 point game.
El Campo would maintain their lead throughout the fourth, outscoring Bellville 19-12.
Three Ricebirds had double-digit points, Foley had a team-high 19 points, Lewis had 17, connecting on five threes and Allen added in 13 points.
LONG ROUGH ROAD
Since the last playoff appearance by the Ricebirds, El Campo has had four different coaches try and right the ship.
Before Kevin Lewis, the Ricebirds current head coach got to El Campo, they were in a tough downward spiral with only four district wins in the four years previous going 4-41.
In his first season the Ricebirds went 4-6 in district, coming close to the playoffs, with El Campo losing three of their final four games by five points.
El Campo was not picked to make the playoffs by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
The Ricebirds are quicker, playing better defense and they are a deeper team, currently second in district. El Campo has a young squad, Foley is the only senior.
El Campo closed district play with Wharton, but for the first time for everyone on varsity, the season won’t be over.
The Ricebirds will match up with a team from District 23 in the first round next week.
