Louise honored athletes at their All-Sports Banquet, with four taking home two of the school’s biggest awards late last month.
Athlete Of The Year was awarded to Hornet senior Daniel Gaona III and Lady Hornet junior Addison Lewis.
Hornet senior Blayke Yeager and junior Kaitlyn Maley were awarded the Megan Wendel Fighting Heart award. The award is normally given only to seniors, Maley is graduating early.
Gaona and Yeager were five-sport athletes competing in football, basketball, baseball, track and powerlifting.
Gaona won the Division IV state championship in powerlifting and he was named to the all-district first team in football on offense and defense.
“He’s always been a very hard worker,” Louise Athletic Director Joe Bill said. “He really came on the last couple of years working hard in the weight room, almost every day.”
Gaona dropped weight coming into this football season allowing him to make a switch from defensive tackle to linebacker.
“There (aren’t) many kids that have put in the hard work that (Gaona) has. He’s a great example to our other kids about hard work and getting into the weight room. A lot of other kids see him and it contributes to our after-school workouts and I think a lot of it is because of (Gaona’s) leadership.”
Lewis was a four-sport athlete competing in volleyball, basketball, softball and golf.
“She did a great job as a sophomore. This year she’s continued to work hard and got better,” Bill said. “Not only did she play multiple sports but earned accolades as far as all-district. We really look for great things from her next year.”
Yeager in football was named the District’s Utility
Player of the Year with contributions all over the field.
“Blayke really is a fighting heart. He’s a fighter,” Bill said. “He’s a very talented young man. He’s not big in stature but man he has a huge heart. It’s going to be very difficult to replace a kid like him and (Gaona), those kids work hard. I’m hoping they get to play down the road and extend their athletic career.”
Maley was a powerlifter and played volleyball, softball and golf.
“She wasn’t anyone who drew a lot of attention to herself but the thing about it is, we noticed her hard work. Her no-quit attitude. She put her nose to the grindstone and got after it and we saw her hard effort,” Bill said. “I’m kind of sad she’s graduating because I think she was really coming along and would be a great player for us next year, but I admire her hard work.”
