Keep the momentum rolling is the theme this week for the El Campo Ricebirds.
After three straight road games, El Campo (5-1, 1-0) will see the Brazosport Exporters (2-3, 1-0) at Ricebird Stadium this Friday night at 7 p.m.
For the last 10 quarters of football, the Ricebirds have been near unstoppable, outscoring opponents 147-23.
“They’re more familiar with the defense and we can make the adjustments on the field as we see them,” El Campo head coach Chad Worrell said. “When kids are more confident of where they supposed to be, they’re going to play hard.”
The Exporters are coming off a big win over Bay City 49-15 to open district play last Friday.
The Exporters had more than 300 rushing yards last week. Exporter senior running back Paul Woodard, a three-year starter, had 205 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Brazosport is looking to run the ball more this year, Worrell said.
“They came out of their bye week and it looked like they spent a lot of time working on designed quarterback runs,” Worrell said. “They’re doing different things to get the ball in their playmakers’ hands.”
Exporter junior quarterback Randon Fontenette has nearly 650 yards passing this season, but against Bay City looked to run the ball more with 119 yards on the ground.
The El Campo defense against Stafford allowed 88 yards of total offense, fewer than three yards a play.
While the Ricebirds have shown they can stop the run, what is concerning for Worrell will be the scrambling ability of Fontenette.
“You can’t simulate (scrambling) in practice,” Worrell said. “You have to watch film be fundamentally sound and stay in your rushing lanes. Rush and retrace and not run past the quarterback.”
The Exporter defense this year has allowed 24.2 points per game. Over the years the Exporters’ secondary has been a force, with all-state corners and safeties.
Fontenette, who also plays on defense has two picks this season. Exoprter sophomore Toric Goins Jr. also has two interceptions.
Fontenette, was a unanimous first-team all-district selection last year.
El Campo’s passing game has grown throughout the season. Ricebird senior Isaiah Anderson, a two-way starter as a quarterback and defensive back, has thrown the ball for 413 yards, the most yards since Lynn Osina in 2018.
El Campo senior DK Ward leads the team in receiving yards with 264 yards. Behind his straight-line speed, Ward is averaging 33 yards a catch.
In 4A DI, the Ricebirds have the second-highest scoring offense in the state, averaging 47.7 points per game.
Riverside (El Paso) leads 4A-DI averaging 49.3 points per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.