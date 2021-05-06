The El Campo Ladybirds are only in the second round, but if they have any hopes of making a run in the playoffs, they will have to beat Huffman Hargrave Lady Falcons, the state champions in 2019 and 2015.
El Campo will play Hargrave in a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m. at Tomball Memorial High School. Games two and three (if needed) will be Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
The Ladybirds (19-3) are no stranger to tough second-round opponents. In 2019 they lost to Fredericksburg who made it to the state championship. The year before, the Ladybirds knocked off a state-ranked team in La Vernia to make it to the third round for the second time in a decade.
“As teams advance in playoffs the teams are more competitive and there’s no room for error,” El Campo coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “We have to play our best game every inning and compete to the best of our ability.”
The Ladybirds before the playoffs started got an eye-opener losing to West Columbia Lady Necks 2-0, El Campo’s third loss of the season.
“West Columbia was great practice for us,” senior Allyson Rioux said. “Especially going into the playoffs, it was some competition that we needed to see.”
Huffman (24-10) is the second place team in District 21. In their last nine games Huffman is 7-2 beating teams by a combined score of 51-16. They have two players who are committed to play in college. Their leadoff hitter will play for St. Thomas University and their senior pitcher will play for San Jacinto College.
“They are an overall well-rounded team with strong pitching,” Cavazos said.
The Lady Falcons use two pitchers, Kylen Padgett a junior and Christin Haygood a senior, Huffman sometimes will use them both in a game. The junior in their last nine games has a 2.33 ERA and pitched 27 innings. The senior pitched in 35 innings and has a 1.18 ERA.
As a team, Huffman, in their last nine games, is batting .242 but they have home run power throughout the lineup hitting eight home runs by six different players.
El Campo’s senior ace Mackenize Matlock did not pitch in bi-district. Overall this season she has a 2.71 ERA. She is not a big strikeout pitcher using the defense behind her to make plays. After a rough start to the season, Matlock in her last seven games has allowed a 0.90 ERA.
The Ladybirds’ offense as a team this season has a .382 batting average. Every starter is batting over .300.
