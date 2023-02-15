Fun Finale

It was a good game and I am already looking forward to the next season.

A field goal with seconds on the clock sent half of the country into jubilation and the other half into tears and sadness as the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

It was a close game that saw the two Texas high school quarterbacks combine for seven touchdowns. In the end, one-legged Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes carried his team on his back, coming from behind to defeat the Eagles in the biggest game of the year.

