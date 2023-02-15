A field goal with seconds on the clock sent half of the country into jubilation and the other half into tears and sadness as the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.
It was a close game that saw the two Texas high school quarterbacks combine for seven touchdowns. In the end, one-legged Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes carried his team on his back, coming from behind to defeat the Eagles in the biggest game of the year.
The Chiefs trailed by 10 points at one point during the game as they seemingly had no answer for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts who threw the ball for 304 yards and added another 70 on the ground. Mahomes also looked to have re-injured his ankle which he hurt earlier in the playoffs, limping off the field.
Tied 35-35, Mahomes made a scramble up the field for 17 yards putting them in field goal range with time ticking off the clock. The Chiefs milked the time down to 11 seconds and kicked the game-winning field goal.
During the drive, there was a defensive holding penalty that helped the Chiefs get an extra first down, allowing them to drain more of the clock. Of course, only one fan base was happy with the call, but in the most important game of the year, you have to make that call. A non-call would have allowed the Eagles a minute of gameplay rather than the 11 seconds they got. Sure it would have been more action and added more drama to an already good game, but a flag is a flag. Many coaches would tell you the game wasn’t won or lost on that one play. In the second half, the Eagles couldn’t stop the Chiefs as they scored on every possession.
Hurts fumbled earlier in the game allowing the Chiefs to return the ball for a touchdown. Also on one of the final Chiefs’ possession, the Eagles allowed a Super Bowl record punt return of 65 yards which ended up in another score. The Eagles played an amazing game, it just so happens that the Chiefs did too. If the game was played 10 times, each team might pick up five wins.
It was a good game and I am already looking forward to the next season.
Now that football is over, we’re only weeks away from the Houston Astros and the start of their annual march toward the playoffs and the eventual defending of their world championship. I might even get myself a new bed this year - only the real fans know what I mean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.