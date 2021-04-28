After a little more than two months on the job, new El Campo athletic director Chad Worrell’s football staff for next year is starting to take form.
By adding a new football head coach who doesn’t run the same style that Ricebirds have used for the last few decades, replacements to execute Worrell’s vision were needed.
Since taking over in February, Worrell has added two coaches to the football staff, former Ponder head coach Mike Bowling and Worrell’s son, Cody Worrell, the former offensive coordinator of the Brock Eagles. Bowling will become the defensive coordinator while Worrell will be the offensive coordinator.
While football is months away, getting both coaches in early, before the school year ends, allows them to start developing bonds and learning about their players during the athletic period. Both coaches will also be able to be involved in the offseason strength and conditioning program which begins in June.
Bowling has been a head football coach at both West Rusk and Ponder. While he and Worrell haven’t been on the same sidelines, until now, they have known each other for more than a decade and have helped teach football to other schools outside Texas.
“Bringing someone in that’s familiar with what we are doing defensively and familiar with what we’re going to do with the program, being in (my former) district, was important to me and it was good timing and a good fit,” Worrell said.
While at Brock, Worrell’s Eagles defeated Bowling’s Lions. However, Worrell took notice of how this team would battle, despite being on the losing side. Worrell noted, Bowling’s Lions rushed for more yards against the Brock defense than any other team last season.
“Coaching against him I knew how well his teams were prepared,” Worrell said. “He might not have always had the most talented team in the district, but I saw what effort he was able to get out of his kids.”
Bowling missed out on joining Worrell on the Brock staff. Brock would go on to win a state championship. Now in El Campo and Worrell building another staff, Bowling wasn’t going to miss out again on working together.
“I just felt like this was a place I needed to be at,” Bowling said. “A year or two into him being in Brock, I had the opportunity to possibly join him and I didn’t take that chance and I’ve always kicked myself for it. When he got this opportunity, it was a second chance for me to do what I probably should have done 10 years ago.”
The defense Bowling will run in El Campo, he and Worrell installed together at a school in Missouri and that team ended up making it to the state semifinals. El Campo will be an attacking defense, Bowling said.
“There are great kids here in El Campo,” Bowling said. “Chad (Worrell) has talked about turning the kids loose, playing with your hair on fire, not that they didn’t before. There is always a lot of similarities to playing any defense, I think the kids are going to buy in and love it. I’ve never been to a place where they don’t love it. (Athletes) feel like they are turned loose to go and make plays.”
Cody Worrell will have play-calling duties on Friday nights in El Campo like he did in Brock. The Eagles last season scored 708 points, eighth-most in the nation, according to Maxpreps.com. Brock scored 60 or more points in five of their 12 games.
“He’s been running this offense since pee-wee football, and then played in it in middle school and high school, and he’s been coaching with me 10 years,” Chad Worrell said. “He knows the offense inside and out. He’s done a really good job. He was sort of the co-offensive coordinator for three-four years, but the full-time offensive coordinator for the last three years.”
In Worrell’s three seasons leading the Brock offense, they on average scored 40.3 points per game. Despite bringing in a new style of offense, Cody doesn’t see El Campo forgetting their running game roots.
“We’re going to be able to run a bunch of different formations to get the athletes the ball in different ways,” Cody said. “We’re going to run the football and that was another attractive thing about this job because in this day and age everyone is in a spread (offense). These athletes come from a physical offense and coming from Brock we had a physical offense. We’re going to run the ball, but we can also get in the (shotgun). We can be in a three-back wishbone and the next play in an empty formation. But we’re also going to throw the ball around too. I’m not going to say how many times, but we’re going to win the football game. If that means throwing it 20 times, we’re going to throw it 20 times. We’re going to be very multiple to make defenses stress out.”
Brock’s lead running back caught the ball for 383 yards last year. El Campo last season had 426 receiving yards as a team. Cody will have two of the states’ better running backs in incoming senior Jonhtre Davis and incoming junior Rueben Owens II.
“At Brock, we had really good athletes, but without a doubt, here in El Campo in just numbers alone you have more depth automatically,” Cody said. “It’s just a depth chart in my head, but you’ve got guys third and fourth team that are football players. That’s another thing we’ve got to get guys bought in, we’ve got talent here. Everyone talks about (Owens) but there two-three guys behind him that good, good football players and they’re going to be able to showcase their skills and it’s like that at every position.”
The Ricebirds recently released their 2021 football schedule. With all football schools playing at the same time next year, El Campo will play two 5A schools, which they could not last year due to the UIL’s COVID restrictions.
Aug. 27 Gonzales (HOME)
Sep. 3 Fulshear (HOME)
Sep. 10 Calhoun (HOME)
Sep. 17 Wharton (ROAD)
Sep. 24 Boerne Champion (ROAD)
Oct. 11 OPEN
Oct. 8 Stafford (ROAD)
Oct. 15 Brazosport (HOME)
Oct. 22 Bay City (ROAD)
Oct. 29 Columbia (ROAD)
Nov. 5 Needville (HOME)
