When Louise Hornets and Lady Hornets play baseball and softball this upcoming season they will have new head coaches to follow.
Joining the Louise ISD coaching staff will be Michaela Bram, a former Lady Hornet who graduated in 2012, and Corey Golan who was an assistant in El Campo last season.
The two coaches replace Davis Page and Taylor Gray.
Bram will take over the softball program. This will be her first time coaching at the high school level. Bram played softball for Louise earning a scholarship to continue playing at Frank Phillips Junior College in Borger. She was a part of the 2011 Senior League from El Campo, which made it to the World Series last year.
“I feel like she will be a great addition to our girls program,” Louise athletic director Joe Bill said. “She has a lot of experience playing softball and is very knowledgeable about the game and also with her experience as a softball pitcher I’m looking forward to seeing her develop some young pitchers. I also like her enthusiasm and her passion and zeal for the game. I feel she will fit right in with our coaching staff and be a positive impact (on) the students and community of Louise.”
The Lady Hornets softball team last made the playoffs in 2018.
Golan will take over a program that has found recent success finishing third in the district this past season, making the playoffs for their first time as a 2A school.
Golan was a pitcher for the Texas Lutheran University from 2018-2020 and this will be his first head coaching job.
“I feel (his) youthfulness and energy will be a great fit for our athletic and baseball program,” Bill said. “His college baseball experience is a big plus.”
Along with baseball, Golan will be an assistant football and basketball coach.
