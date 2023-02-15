State Smile

El Campo swimmers show off the Ladybirds third place trophy and their medals won at the UIL state championship this past Friday in San Antonio. Top row: (l-r) Rachel Evans, Shanna Evans (coach), Dylan Cook, Zane Garner, Kaden Beal, Marie Konrad and Kelly Garner (coach). Bottom row: (l-r) Evan Vasquez, Holly Foegelle, Riley Wallis, Juliann Little, Kate Chilton and Allison Vallejo. Pictured below: Ladybird swimmers Rachel Evans (in the water) high fives Riley Wallis after a fast swim in the 200-yard freestyle relay during their preliminary race at the state championships last Thursday.

It turns out all El Campo swimmers needed was to compete against teams their own size. The El Campo Ladybirds finished as the third-best swim team in Texas in San Antonio last Friday at the Josh Davis Natatorium & Bill Walker Pool.

“It was so well deserved because I know how hard they work throughout the year,” El Campo swim coach Kelly Garner said. “I’m very proud. It was exciting. The (girls) were excited. The ones that medaled had their best times and even the ones that didn’t medal had their best times.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.