It turns out all El Campo swimmers needed was to compete against teams their own size. The El Campo Ladybirds finished as the third-best swim team in Texas in San Antonio last Friday at the Josh Davis Natatorium & Bill Walker Pool.
“It was so well deserved because I know how hard they work throughout the year,” El Campo swim coach Kelly Garner said. “I’m very proud. It was exciting. The (girls) were excited. The ones that medaled had their best times and even the ones that didn’t medal had their best times.”
With fast swims and a second-place diver, the Ladybirds grabbed 166 points but needed to hold on to secure their third-place finish. Heading into the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Ladybirds had the lead, but Comal Davenport had the top-seeded team in the state. A first-place finish by Comal Davenport could have been enough to knock them out of a third-place finish, however, they came in third, officially putting El Campo on the medal stand.
“As a team, I didn’t think we were going to get it and it was nice to come out as a third place (team) with six swimmers and diver,” Ladybird junior Juliann Little said. “When came into the season we knew we had a chance to make it to state, but actually placing and doing really well as a team is something else.”
El Campo held off Comal Davenport by 12 points, so every finish was important. Ladybird diver junior Holly Foegelle had the school’s top finish, placing second. Foegelle scored 290 points, 31.5 points behind the state champion from Gateway.
“It’s still a big accomplishment to practice all year, go to state and be the first diver to medal at state. It’s definitely a big accomplishment even if it was second, but yeah it would have been cool to win,” Foegelle said.
Being so close to an individual state championship, the cheerleader/diver is more inspired to close the gap and finish out her career with gold next season.
“If I work hard over the summer and over spring break, I hopefully should win (next year),” Foegelle said. “I’m definitely motivated to further (my skills) and keep improving.”
Being the lone diver, Foegelle is hoping with her success that it might encourage other people to try out diving.
Along with Foegelle, the Ladybirds medaled in four other events. Ladybird junior Riley Wallis took home second in the 100-yard breaststroke. Little grabbed third place in the 50-yard freestyle and the Ladybirds 200-yard medley and freestyle relays placed third. Wallis, Little and senior Rachel Evans and sophomore Allison Vallejo made up the relay teams.
Now that the Ladybirds have added a trophy and a banner to the trophy case at school, the standard has been set going forward for the team.
“I feel like (we’re going to push) even harder at practice and we’re going to have to do even better next year which we know is going to be hard,” Little said.
The Ricebirds didn’t bring home a medal as a team, but they showed well with only five swimmers. The Ricebird swim team scored 83 points, taking ninth place out of 40 schools. The Ricebirds finished nine points behind Comal Davenport.
El Campo senior Zane Garner medaled twice, a second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, and in the 100-yard butterfly, he placed third.
“(As a team) we got ninth place and I’m happy with how we did,” Garner said. “I was happy with how (I did personally) and I got a personal best in the backstroke.”
With the boys making the trip to state, Garner is hoping this could entice more athletes to hit the water next season and beyond.
While this was Garner’s final season, it won’t be his last as a swimmer, next year he’ll be in the pool for The University of Texas Permian Basin.
Swimmers on the team were Julian Aguirre, Dylan Cook, Holly Foegelle, Rachel Evans, Zane Garner, Riley Wallis, Evan Vasquez, Juliann Little, Kaden Beal, Kate Chilton, Marie Konrad, Allison Vallejo and they were coached by Kelly Garner and Shanna Evans.
