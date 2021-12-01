Winter fishing has been very good in our local rivers. We have been fishing the Tres Palacios, Colorado and Lavaca with lots of success on good-sized slot trout and reds.
(I’ve) have been fishing 3/8 ounce lead heads with DSL in Chicken of Sea/Magic Grass working the ledges and bars in the rivers. (The) best bite has been on outgoing tides as this brings out the bait in the marshes that are up in the rivers, slow-rolling the lures on the bottom of these structures has accounted for the best action to get bites.
Redfishing has been good as we have had lots of sight casting opportunities in the wintertime clear waters. (The) best method to catch redfish has been to use the trolling motor and slowly (working) the shorelines until you see fish and get it in front of them and wait for them to eat, 3” white gulp shrimp has been the best bait for reds. The harbor and turning basins in town will be factors in January as we get to some of our coldest temps of the year, the deep holes will hold bait and will produce when the tides get gut low.
This report was provided by Captain Aaron Wollam. If you would like more information you can find Captain Wollam at palaciosguideservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.