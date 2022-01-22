It was close to a clean sweep for the El Campo swim team at the district meet Thursday night at the Victoria Aquatic Center.
El Campo won 13 events, with the Ladybirds winning a second straight district championship in a landslide 162, almost 100 more points than second place. The Ricebirds came into the final event trailing by one point but ended up finishing second to 5A Victoria West who had 133 points.
“My expectations, maybe unrealistically, are for them to be faster, every time they jump in the water. But, I’m not sure I could’ve asked for more than what they did yesterday. I could not be more proud,” El Campo coach Kelly Garner said.
Ladybird junior Rachel Evans was the girls’ Swimmer Of The Meet, with three first-place finishes. Evans was first in the 100-yard freestyle and was a leg in the 200-yard medley and the 200-yard freestyle relays. She was also second in the 50-yard freestyle.
“I was surprised when I got it,” Evans said. “It makes me really proud and motivated to go even further for the next weeks to come and next year.”
Fellow junior, Ricebird Zane Garner was named the boys’ Swimmer Of The Meet, with three first-place finishes. Garner had first-place times in the 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard breaststroke and was a leg in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Garmer came in second in the 200-yard medley relay.
“It was going to be between me and another great swimmer and I’m glad it was me (who won),” Garner said.
Next year, the boys won’t have to compete against Victoria, with 4A and below getting their own classification.
Ladybird sophomore diver Holly Foegelle was the district champion for the second year in a row. She was also named the diver of the meet. Foegelle added nearly 50 points (41) to her score from last year.
“I learned more technique and more difficult dives (from last year), and it really bumped up my scores,” Foegelle. “It’s really important for to me and it’s a really big step up for next year when I do diving and it means a lot to me.”
El Campo coach Shanna Evans was named the diving coach of the meet, with the Ladybirds taking first and second place. Kelly Garner was also named the boys Coach Of Meet, for coming so close to Victoria despite having fewer swimmers.
El Campo had 10 individual district champions in Ladybird sophomores Foegelle, Riley Wallis and Juliana Little, senior Kendall Beal, junior Evans and Ricebirds juniors Dylan Cook, Garner, senior Carson Whitington.
This year, the top six swimmers in each event advanced to regionals. Only the top four advanced last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The regional meet will be in two weeks at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
Look for the results from Thursday’s meet in the next edition of the Leader-News.
