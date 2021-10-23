A lot went right for the Louise Hornets against the Pettus War Eagles, picking up the 42-0 win Friday night on the road.
The biggest win from the Hornets win over Pettus is they still hold their own destiny when it comes to the second playoff spot in District 16.
Louise (6-3, 4-1) came out and took it to Pettus (0-7, 0-4) and jumped out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter. The Hornets added in own more score before the half.
The Hornets answered last week’s shutout to Falls City with their third 40 point game of the season.
With the large lead, the Hornets added in another 14 points before finishing the game.
The Hornet defense pitched their fourth shutout this season.
Louise will meet the Yorktown Wildcats (5-3, 3-1) next Friday night for a scheduled home game.
The Wildcats were off last night.
