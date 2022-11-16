Under Pressure

El Campo junior defensive tackle Chase Macek hangs on to the Houston Worthing quarterback as he attempts a pass last Thursday night in Katy.  Also pictured is senior Rhenner Spenrath running to offer support.

The last time the El Campo Ricebirds (9-2) defeated the Kilgore Bulldogs (8-3), was in New Caney at Texan Drive Stadium in 2015. The Ricebirds are hoping history might repeat itself. The stadium has a new name, but they’re playing in New Caney again this Friday at 1 p.m., with the area championship up for grabs.

