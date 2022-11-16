The last time the El Campo Ricebirds (9-2) defeated the Kilgore Bulldogs (8-3), was in New Caney at Texan Drive Stadium in 2015. The Ricebirds are hoping history might repeat itself. The stadium has a new name, but they’re playing in New Caney again this Friday at 1 p.m., with the area championship up for grabs.
Kilgore is coming off a 28-6 win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville last Friday night. Kilgore didn’t gain the lead over LCM until late in the third quarter.
The Ricebirds enter the second-round game after thrashing Houston Worthing 49-7.
Despite El Campo only needing their starters for a half last week, Ricebird head football coach Chad Worrell doesn’t forsee any issue kicking it in gear this Friday against a tougher team.
“By the time you get to this point, you’re locked in to who you’re playing and trying to do the best you can against that team,” Worrell said.
Kilgore and El Campo made it to the third round of the playoffs last season.
Both schools have had similar seasons this year, falling to 0-2 to start the season before reeling off a big win streak to lead them into the playoffs. Even their first win of the season came with comparable scores, with Kilgore beating Pine Tree 20-14 and El Campo beating Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 24-14.
Kilgore has a complete offense with senior quarterback Da’marion VanZandt and running back Isaiah Ross accounting for most of their offense.
“Their offensive line is really solid and a well-coached unit. Their quarterback throws the ball really well. The running back is probably the best we’ve faced this year, he’s got 1,800 yards rushing and is really physical finishing runs north and south and (he) breaks tackles.”
Kilgore is scoring on average 31.9 points per game. El Campo is allowing 21 points per game.
El Campo’s defense over their nine-game win streak has done well with Bay City the only school to tag them for more than 300 yards of offense.
Turnovers, pressure and solid tackling have been the key to the Ricebirds’ defensive resurgence. The defensive line is causing havoc in the backfield forcing bad throws, picking off 11 passes in the nine wins. El Campo junior La’Darian Lewis leads the team with three picks followed by juniors Oliver Miles, Drake Resendez and Jake Samaripa with two. The Ricebirds last season had eight interceptions.
The Ricebird offense will see the best defensive line they will probably see this season, according to Worrell.
“I don’t imagine anyone in the state has a better defensive line than they have that’s the first thing that (stands) out,” Worrell said. (Peyton Christian) plays nose for them, but they’ll move him around up front. They’re really, really good up front. The linebackers and secondary can run and tackle.”
Watching film, Worrell hadn’t seen any team have consistent success against the Kilgore defensive line. El Campo’s offense will have to execute, pick up positive yards and avoid having negative plays.
Kilgore’s defense is allowing 20.6 points per game. The Ricebird offense is averaging 37.9 points per game.
The Ricebirds have become more dynamic over the past few weeks with the emergence of Miles running the ball. With Miles, El Campo has three go-to options in the running game. El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II is 66 yards shy of 7,000 rushing yards, a number that only 37 players in the history of Texas high school football have reached. Ricebird junior Stephen Norman has picked up 711 yards and Miles is right on his heels with 696, both keeping defenses from locking in solely on Owens.
“Gives us other options for people to defend,” Worrell said. “They know if they key in on Rueben every play, Oliver or Stephen is going to hurt you.”
Despite only getting a half, the passing game saw some action last week with Miles finding Owens twice for 62 yards.
El Campo didn’t have many options in stadium choices for Friday’s night area championship.
Worrell said he called a number of stadiums but Friday night was taken, New Caney was the only one who agreed to a doubleheader.
“We didn’t want to play at 1 p.m. but the problem you run into was every stadium you don’t get (already) has a game that night,” Worrell said. “A lot more goes into it than what most people (think). The (decision) wasn’t made lightly, it wasn’t our first choice and it probably wasn’t our 50th choice.”
