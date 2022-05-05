“Confidence,”
El Campo seniors third baseman Alyssa Mendez and outfielder Heather Farrar responded in unison when asked what the Ladybirds needed to make it past the second round of the playoffs.
“We need to cheer each other on,” Farrar said.
“We have that motivation to go to the third round. We want to get past the second round,” Mendez said.
Only twice in the last decade has El Campo softball made it to the third round of the playoffs and not since either senior has been in high school.
The state champion came from District 21 last season, and the Ladybirds will see the second place team from that district in the Hamshire-Fannett Lady Longhorns in a three-game series in Tomball starting Friday night.
Hamshire-Fannett is ranked the eighth-best team in the state according to the Texas Girls Coaching Association.
Despite being a top-ranked team the Ladybirds have a good game plan and are ready for a breakthrough.
“Definitely a little scrappy team from what I’ve seen, but we’ve just got to play our A-game, that’s about it,” Ladybird coach Haley Colwell said.
Hamshire-Fannett relies on one pitcher, junior Katy Sanders who has an ERA under one. They have two bats with power, Sanders and freshman Olivia Moore have combined for 18 home runs.
“Our defense has got to be solid,” Mendez said. “No mistakes, no errors,” Farrar added.
During the preseason El Campo played top 5A and 6A schools, while not winning they played them close, which they feel prepared them for the tough teams that they are going to see the deeper they get into the playoffs.
El Campo’s offense has been rolling of late scoring at least 10 runs in nine of their last 10 games. With the offense hot, they’ve been working hard to keep it going.
“We’ve been putting in the work on the pitching machine and doing what we can defensively as we’ve been constantly preparing for this game the past two weeks,” Colwell said.
Game one will be Friday at 6 p.m. Games two and three (if needed) will be Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
