The El Campo Ricebirds withstood everything the Wharton Tigers threw at them, outlasting them in extra innings, picking up a wild 11-5 win on the road Saturday afternoon.
El Campo’s Brock Rod came up with the biggest hit of the game, trailing 4-2 with two outs and two on in the top of the seventh inning, hitting a triple, tying the game and breathing new life into the Ricebirds.
“I was just looking for something I could drive and extend the inning and pass the stick and (give it) to the next (batter),” Rod said.
Wharton started the seventh with back-to-back strikeouts. Down to their last out, El Campo senior Konner Ewing singled to center and senior Kyle Barosh reached base, getting hit by a pitch. Rod followed, taking the first pitch he saw, to the wall, motoring around the bases.
“We started out kind of slow. We got one big-time hit from a big-time guy and that really started the rally going,” Ewing said. “Kyle wears a pitch like an absolute dog. Brock gets up there and hits a ball to deep right-center and it got us going,”
Wharton came 30 feet from scoring a walk-off win over El Campo in the bottom of the seventh. With a runner on first and one out, Mendiola hit a deep double to the wall.
El Campo got a perfect relay from junior centerfielder Oliver Miles, to Ewing who made a perfect strike to junior catcher Dean Poenitzsch at home, catching a Tiger runner in between third base and home plate. After a short run down, El Campo got the out and a final strikeout from sophomore Lane Schulz ended the frame.
In the top of the eighth inning, El Campo came out strong, with junior Cole Dewey starting things off with a double to left. Miles followed with a bunt, but he was quick enough to reach base, putting runners on the corners with no outs. El Campo sophomore James (apple jack) Dorotik hit a towering double to deep center field, breaking the tie and making it a 6-4 game.
El Campo’s offense stayed hot, adding five more runs in the inning.
“I don’t feel like we played bad. We hit the ball hard, with just hit the ball right (Wharton),” El Campo coach Jacob Clay said. “We battled through some adversity. We did have some errors in the sixth inning, so we’ve got to finish there. I can’t say we played bad, there are spots where we played good, we just weren’t getting rewarded for it.”
While 16 runs were scored in the game, El Campo senior Brock Rod and Wharton senior Ryan Mendiola were locked into a pitchers dual through five innings. Each team grabbed big outs and defensive plays to keep the game deadlocked. Wharton came up with double play early and senior catcher Jayrod Jackson threw out two runners on the base paths.
Rod struck out 10 batters in six innings of work, and Mendiola struck out six in 6.2 innings.
El Campo is in third place with three district wins, Wharton is in sixth with one win.
