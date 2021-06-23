Football fans and the El Campo community came out in full force last Wednesday to raise thousands of dollars to help send high school athletes to state competitions.
Ricebird football players, both linemen and skill players and coaches washed cars, taking nothing but donations from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot between HWY 71 and Ave C near the stoplight.
Overall the football team raised more than $4,000 dollars, according to Ricebirds Head Coach Chad Worrell. An exact number was not known at press time.
“The El Campo community showed up and showed out it was a steady stream of cars from about 4 p.m. to about 7:30 (p.m.), people were very generous with their donations,” Worrell said. “The kids had a great time getting out there and working, it was a great atmosphere. Thanks to the El Campo community for showing up and helping those kids out.”
No one kept track of how many cars were washed Wednesday, but it was a lot.
“Maybe half the city,” senior David Ursery said. “It’s really special, it shows how much support we have in the town. We know in the upcoming season those stands are going to be packed. If something as little as a car wash can bring the whole town out, that’s really cool and special.”
El Campo qualified for two state tournaments, seven-on-seven in College Station on Thursday and Friday and the linemen challenge in Abilene on Saturday. However, because they are not sanctioned by the UIL, the school district can’t pay for the entrance fees, hotels or food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.