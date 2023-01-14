Hang Time

El Campo junior guard La’Darian Lewis hangs in the air to offer a challenge to a Brookshire Royal player at home on Tuesday night. Lewis had the second most points on the Ricebirds.

Not every win looks pretty, but all that matters is getting a win and the El Campo Ricebirds stayed perfect in District 25 beating the Brookshire Royal Falcons 62-53 at home Tuesday night.

El Campo was up by as much as 20 points before Royal went on a big run to pull within two possessions late. The Ricebirds made plays down the stretch to make it a comfortable win, putting them in control of the first-place seed with six games left in district.

