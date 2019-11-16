In the cold weather Thursday night in Brenham, the Bermond Tigers running game got going and stayed hot to end the Louise Hornets’ season with a 50-13 win in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The Hornets (1-10, 1-3) needed to play a perfect game to have a chance against the Tigers (10-1, 4-0), while they played a good game it wasn’t enough in the playoffs.
“I think we played a good quarter and a half,” Hornets Head Coach Joe Bill said. “We turned it over there (when we were driving) in the first half and we were going in to score and it could have been a different (game) had we done that. We had a couple of injuries (early), but our kids played well the first half, but we just gave up some big plays and you can’t give up big plays to a team like that. They’re a good team and that’s why they’re number eight in the state.”
The Tigers’ offense dominated the game. The Hornets’ defense had a hard time slowing the Bremond’s read-option quarterback senior Jontavious Anthony. When the Hornets were able to get into the backfield, he was strong enough to breakthrough arm-tackles and fast enough to out-run defenders.
While the Tigers ran out to an early lead, Louise started to gain some momentum trailing 22-0 in the second quarter.
Bremond kicked the ball deep to Louise. Sophomore Blayke Yeager returned the ball for a big gain to mid-field. Despite the energy, Louise had to start the drive, Bremond held. Facing a fourth and long, Louise gambled and went for it at the 47, junior quarterback Daylon Machicek found junior Dustin Roberts wide open for a touchdown, and after a missed extra point the game was 22-6.
Louise’s defense, which hadn’t stopped Bremond so far forced a turnover on downs on their next possession. At mid-field once again and junior running back Rogeric Schooler broke off a long 15-yard run. The Hornets on the next play had another long run to move them close to the red zone. While fighting for extra yards, the Hornets fumbled the ball to Bermond.
The Tigers’ took the turnover and used a quick three-play 71-yard drive to go up 28-6. The momentum that Louise had disappeared and Bermond ended the half with another score to make the game 35-6.
In the fourth quarter, trailing 50-6, the Hornets added another score with a long 20-yard run from senior running back Cameron Cortez.
“I was kind of disappointed the game ended the way it did,” Cortez said. “But I’m glad we all came together at the end, we kind of figured out how to work together as a team. That’s the main thing we had to work on is play together.”
While the year didn’t finish the way Louise had hoped, it was a bright spot for the seniors.
“Some of those seniors, I don’t know if it’s bragging rights, but at least they can say they made it to the playoffs all four years as a football player,” Bill said.
The Hornets next year will return a number of players including three of their five starting offensive linemen and the starting quarterback and running back.
“Hopefully we’ll pick some more up,” Bill said. “We’ve got some kids that are walking the halls that didn’t play because of injury issues and hopefully we’ll get them back. Hopefully, we’ll recruit some kids that didn’t play this year. Hopefully, our freshman class (next year) will come in and every one of those kids will play and we can have a junior varsity team. We’ve got to have a junior varsity team for those kids to get better.”
