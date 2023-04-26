The El Campo Ladybirds pushed their win streak to three games, beating the Caldwell Hornets 7-0 on the road Friday night.
The game between the two schools was a non-district tune-up game.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
The El Campo Ladybirds pushed their win streak to three games, beating the Caldwell Hornets 7-0 on the road Friday night.
The game between the two schools was a non-district tune-up game.
El Campo’s pitching needed no tuning up, with two pitchers splitting a seven-inning no-hitter. Ladybird sophomore Carlee Bubela started off the night with five strong innings and punching out 11 batters. Ladybird senior Bridget Dorotik, cleaned up the final two innings and didn’t allow a base runner.
The Hornets finished their district in first place, an undefeated 10-0.
El Campo didn’t waste time getting on the scoreboard, picking up six runs in the first two innings. The Ladybirds started the top of the first with the first two batters reaching base. Ladybird senior Ashley Fisher got things going with a single scoring two runs. Fellow Ladybird senior Anna Rod doubled, bringing Bubela home to make it 3-0 before an out had been recorded.
Fisher again came up big in the following inning with two runners on and two outs, she blasted a home run over the center field wall, diving in her fifth run of the night.
El Campo’s offense in the past three games has 38 runs, with two games coming against playoff teams.
“Success in the playoffs is dependent on getting hot at the right time and being persistent. The girls are playing relaxed, but they are also competing hard and confidently,” Ladybird coach Bill Savell said. “If we can continue that formula, we can survive and advance, and that is what it’s all about. I am proud that they have weathered the storm of having some less-than-stellar performances, and come out on the other side playing well. It says a lot about their character and strength.”
El Campo in the first round will meet the Brazosport Lady Exporters, the third-place team from District 26, in a best-of-three series, with all games in Palacios. Game and two will be Thursday, starting at 5 p.m. If game three is needed, they will play Friday at 5 p.m.
Brazsosport went 7-3 in district, with two losses to Sweeny and one to West Columbia.
The Ladybirds last season made their deepest run in school history, making to the regional semifinals, losing to a now 5A school. El Campo softball was moved to Region IV this season.
POWER BIRDS
El Campo has hit 34 home runs this season, led by Ladybird senior Kate Bubela with 13. Bubela against Royal in the second to last district game clobbered her 50th home run in her career, a likely El Campo softball record.
Pitching to the Ladybirds has been tough this season, of the starting nine players, eight have at least two home runs. According to Maxpreps.com, the national average for home runs as a team is five.
NOT ALONE
Of the five schools in Wharton County, four are postseason bound. Along with El Campo, Wharton (fourth seed), Boling (fourth seed) and East Bernard (district champions) will all be playing games this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.