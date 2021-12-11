The El Campo Ladybirds went 3-3 at the Schulenburg Torunament this past week.
El Campo picked up wins over Weimer, Victoria JV and blew out Calhoun. The Ladybirds lost to Industrial, the Woodlands Christian Academy and La Grange. Of those three, the Woodlands Christian Academy went two rounds and the La Grange went three rounds in the playoffs last year.
La Grange was the only team that was able to score 50 points or more against the Ladybirds.
El Campo’s defense allowed 32.6 points per game throughout the tournament.
The Ladybirds’ biggest win was over Calhoun, beating them by 32 points with double-digit scoring from seniors Bradejah Bradshaw (11) and Alyssa Mendez (17). El Campo’s offense averaged 38.6 points per game.
Mendez earned all-tournament honors leading the Ladybirds in scoring averaging 13.2 points per game.
El Campo finishes playing in the Goliad Tournament today. They will have an open date on Tuesday and play Calhoun Friday on the road.
