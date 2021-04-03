There was a little bit of drama determining who would advance to regionals at the district golf finale in Hempstead at the Legendary Oaks Golf Course Monday.
Three El Campo golfers, seniors Zach Socha and Layton Stary, along with freshman Kayden Zajicek, all finished with a two-day score of 185, tying them for the final two regional spots forcing sudden-death overtime.
In overtime after the first hole, Socha, Stary and Zajicek remained deadlocked with four strokes. On the second hole, Socha and Stary pulled ahead finishing with four strokes and Zajicek had six, ending overtime sending the two seniors to regionals.
“Probably the most tension I’ve seen,” El Campo golf coach Derek Treybig said. “They all wanted it real bad and gave it everything they had. It was tough since one couldn’t make it. The entire team of girls, boys, and parents were all watching. Super proud of the effort they all gave.”
Alongside the two boys, the Ladybirds team automatically qualified with only two schools filling two complete teams for district play. The Ladybirds had a two-day team score of 964. Junior Carli Bullard had the team’s best finish with a score of 227, the third best overall at the district tournament.
“I’m very happy I’m advancing the girls. Going to regionals will be a great experience for them to see different teams and compete at a higher level,” Treybig said.
The boys regional tournament will be April 19 and 20 in Huntsville at the Raven Nest Golf Course, the girls will compete at the same course the following two days.
