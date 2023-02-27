A season ago, the El Campo Ricebirds knocked on the door, and this year they busted through the door and won their first playoff game since 2001, beating the West Columbia Roughnecks 64-53 in Needville Tuesday night.
“West Columbia came out and punched us in the mouth, but we were able to withstand their runs and come out with the win and now we’re bi-district champs,” Ricebird coach Kevin Lewis said.
With only one playoff since the turn of the millennium, it wasn’t an easy task in Needville. The Roughnecks gave the Ricebirds everything they had, but El Campo separated late, picking up the win.
“It’s a big accomplishment for El Campo basketball history and we’ve come so far as a team,” El Campo junior Oliver Miles said.
Miles finished with a game-high 36 points and grabbed key rebounds late to keep West Columbia off the glass. Miles offense came in a number of ways, connected on four threes, and floating through the air slammed home three of El Campo’s four dunks in the game, with senior Isaiah Battiest jamming down the other.
“He was the best player on the floor by far. He’s probably the best player in the region,” Lewis said. “He was everywhere. He hit shots, rebounded, got dunks, (scored on) putbacks, scored in transition and (hit) free throws. Just a dynamic performance, but I’m not surprised because he’s done it before.”
El Campo started the game on a 7-0, but West Columbia wasn’t going to let it be a runaway, at the end of the half, it was the Roughnecks who lead by three points.
Trailing three points early third quarter, Miles tied the game making a layup and a free throw after getting fouled on the shot to make it 35-35. After a pair of empty possessions by El Campo and West Columbia, Miles gave the Ricebirds a lead, stealing a pass like a blur he soared above the rim and slammed the ball down.
The excitement of the dunk was cooled briefly, with West Columbia making it a one-point game after a made free throw. However, the Ricebirds quickly went on a 10-2 run, with Battiest coming on strong, making a three and a couple of layups.
The Roughnecks kept coming back and with a couple of made threes pulling within 47-45 early in the fourth quarter. With the West Columbia dangerously close, Miles answered and went on a personal 8-0 run, a steal and dunk made it a 10-point lead, which they would hold the rest of the way.
“Everyone dreams of taking over and flipping that switch and getting to that mode, getting locked in knowing if I don’t help my team we’re going to go home,” Miles said.
El Campo in 2001, won only their second playoff game in school history. They went into the playoffs as the second seed and beat La Marque, but lost a tight game to Wheatley in the area round.
El Campo in the second round met Bandera, the fourth-place team from District 27, Friday night in Seguin after the press time. Look for an update on the game on the Leader-News Facebook page.
The winner of the game will meet the winner of Stafford and Wimberley next week.
Navasota and El Campo were the only teams to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Brookshire Royal and Bellville lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Fellow Wharton County playoff teams East Bernard and Boling lost in the first round of the playoffs.
