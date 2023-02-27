Soaring Bird

El Campo junior Oliver Miles flies over a West Columbia defender and slams home one his three dunks in the Ricebirds win over West Columbia Tuesday night in Needville.

A season ago, the El Campo Ricebirds knocked on the door, and this year they busted through the door and won their first playoff game since 2001, beating the West Columbia Roughnecks 64-53 in Needville Tuesday night.

“West Columbia came out and punched us in the mouth, but we were able to withstand their runs and come out with the win and now we’re bi-district champs,” Ricebird coach Kevin Lewis said.

