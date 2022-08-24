Not many football teams will have a tougher week one game than the El Campo Ricebirds when they take on the Cuero Gobblers at Ricebird Sta- dium at 7:30 p.m.
The Gobblers won the 4A DII state championship in 2018. Cuero, last season, came one win from making the state title game for the second time in five years.
The Gobblers come into the game ranked sixth in the state, while the Ricebirds are fourth in 4A DI.
“I know that our defense is going to do good and our offense is going to score points,” El Campo senior offensive lineman Bryce Rasmussen said. “It’s going to come down to who wants it (Friday night).”
For the Ricebirds to come out victorious they’ll have to score points on a Cuero defense that allowed 17.2 points per game last season. In the playoffs, they allowed more than 28 points once, to the eventual 4A DII state champions China Spring.
El Campo’s offense was one of the best in the state scoring more than 50 points per game. The Ricebirds scored more than 60 points four times last season.
All four of Cuero’s top tacklers returned from last season. Two were all-state players last season with senior linebacker Sean Burks named to the first team and senior defensive back Dayson Varela making the third team.
Burks led the team with six sacks, while Varela picked off a team-high five passes.
The Gobblers’ defense forced many turnovers, averaging 2.6 extra possessions a game last season.
While a solid tackling team, they’ll have to try and take down one of the more elusive running backs in the state in Ricebird senior Rueben Owens II.
Owens throughout the preseason has looked to be in mid-season form, dancing past defenders and using his speed to beat people while running with the ball or when running routes. In the final scrimmage, a Salado defender dove at Owens, and got both of his hands on him only to find himself on the ground after the Ricebird running back made a move and sprinted forward for a large gain.
The line backing for Owens has made gains in the preseason, despite graduating five seniors, they’ve opened up big holes.
“I’m really excited and drive some dudes in the dirt and open up holes for Rueben (Owens II) (and the other running backs) and see how many points we can score,” Rasmussen said. “We have a lot of guys that work hard and I feel like the offensive line works together as a group, it’s a brotherhood.”
Rasmussen and seniors Taylor Manrriquez and Luke Wengler all got playing time last season and earned all- district honorable mentions.
The Gobblers’ offense brings back a talented running back in senior Tycen Wil- liams, but their dual-threat quarterback Jerry Rossett who amassed more than 3,500 total yards graduated.
Through two scrimmages, El Campo’s defense has been a bright spot creating takeaways and limiting positive plays. The Ricebirds saw two different styles in the preseasons with La Grange a run-heavy team and Salado a pass-first offense.
Cuero scored 41.8 points per game last season while the Ricebirds allowed 27.7 points.
Tracking down Williams will be the Ricebirds’ lone re- turning all-state defender in senior linebacker Reed Jung. The Gobblers passed the ball for nearly 3,000 yards last season. El Campo is breaking in a new secondary this sea- son, but they’ve played well in scrimmages coming away with five interceptions.
HONOR
The Ricebirds will be hon- oring the 2012 state champi- onship team before the game on Friday. Members of the 2012 team along with former head coach Bob Gillis will be on the field to take part in the pre-game coin flip.
Those looking to honor the 2012 team are asked to be in the stands before 7:20 p.m. when the coin toss is sched- uled to take place.
