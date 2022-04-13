The Wharton County Junior College Pioneers split a four-game series with the Alvin Community College Dolphins this past week at Corbett Park.
While not losing the series, the Pioneers did drop from second place in Region 14 South Division to third. The South Division is tightly packed, with the top three teams separated by one win.
The Pioneers pulled out back-to-back wins on a home doubleheader Saturday, helping them stay away from a losing series.
Wharton’s offense carried them in the first game with a 13-3 win.
The Pioneers needed a big comeback to seal the 8-7 win in the series finale in Wharton’s last homestand doubleheader of the season.
Trailing 7-4 going into the final three innings, the Pioneers scored four runs, two coming with two outs.
Wharton started the inning with some hope, getting the first two Pioneers on base. A fielders’ choice moved the runners over but gave Wharton their first out.
Pioneer freshman Brayden Evans (First Baptist Christian High School) cut into Alvin’s lead with a single, scoring a run. Another single from freshman Jake Rabe (Veterans Memorial High School) loaded the bases.
The Dolphins got a strikeout looking to leave Wharton to their final out, trailing three runs.
A wild pitch from the Dolphins allowed a Wharton runner to score to make it a one-run game. Pioneer freshman Hunter Smith (Klein Oak High School) came through with a clutch infield single to tie the game.
With the conference’s leading RBI man, freshman Ben Columbus (Sentinel Secondary High School) at the plate, the Pioneers would need his bat to win the game. Four pitches into the at-bat, the Dolphins pitcher threw a wild pitch allowing Rabe to score.
Evans, Smith and sophomore Casey Sunseri (The Woodland High School) had six hits during the four-game series to lead the team.
The Pioneers play a three-game series with Blinn College this week starting on the road today. Wharton will play a home doubleheader Friday starting at 2 p.m.
